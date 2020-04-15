Campus closures ordered during the pandemic hasn’t just affected K-12 schools.
Just ask Diana Darmawaskita, founder and director of Inspire Kids Montessori in Ahwatukee.
“The preschool and childcare industry has been impacted greatly,” Darmawaskita said.
“According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children and Early Care & Education Consortium the industry has lost, on average, 70 percent of its revenue.”
Darmawaskita, who founded Inspire Kids in 2010 after a successful career as an engineer, has felt the impact keenly.
“We were at full capacity before the pandemic started and we’ve lost 35 percent of our enrollment,” she said as her school closes in on its first full month of closure.
Still, Darmawaskita and her staff haven’t been idle.
Like K-12 schools, Inspire Kids Montessori has been busy running distant learning courses for the children.
“Our teachers immediately provided an online distance learning program starting on March 17,” she said. That was the day after the campus closed.
“Our school has created virtual classrooms for each program and shared the links with parents,” Darmawaskita said. “The Google platform is excellent.”
Nor has Inspire Kids encountered any problems with the platform or distant learning in general.
“Our parents are amazingly supportive of our teachers and school although they are facing challenging situations at home,” she said.
“Parents overnight have transformed their lives and assumed so many roles while they still have to work from home,” she added. “They have to take turns working, adjust their work hours and meetings, teach the kids, prepare the meals and respond to teachers’ emails.
“They are in a very difficult situation and yet dedicate their time to continue to provide the learning, structure, and routine as much as possible for their children. They are truly silent heroes and we are very blessed to have parents and partners as we have at our school.”
Darmawaskita said Inspire Kids’ program “is very comprehensive and covers many subject areas.”
Still, parents do fret about the impact of the campus closure on their children.
“Aside from the difficulty with having so many different roles and finding the time to work, the parents’ main concern is their child missing out on socializing with other children,” Darmawaskita said
“So, we encourage them to schedule virtual playdates although we know that will not be the same.”
As for helping the children understand why they are not in school like they had been only a month ago, Darmawaskita said, “We like to keep it simple and leave it to parents to explain the situation to their children.
“Since most of our students are very young, we use a simple explanation: ‘There is a bad virus out there that makes people sick so we stay home to keep everyone safe and healthy.’”
Information: inspirekidsmontessori.com, 480-659-9402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.