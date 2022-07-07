Early voting begins in 2 heated LD12 contests

Early voting is scheduled to begin tomorrow, July 6, for a primary election that may hold a bit more suspense for Republicans but has something for registered voters in both parties in the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee and northern Chandler.
Along with top-of-the-ticket races for nominations for governor, U.S. Senate and all major state offices, LD12 features a battle between two Ahwatukee residents for the Republican nomination for the state Senate seat and a spirited five-way Democratic contests involving three Ahwatukee residents and two Chandler residents for the two House seat nominations.
Those district races in the Aug. 2 Primary Election come against a backdrop of GOP efforts to crack all-blue LD12 come the Nov. 8 General Election.
As in the past six years of Democratic dominance of what used to be LD18 before last year’s decennial redistricting, voters not registered with either major party likely will make the difference in November.
Current data from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office shows that in LD12, registered Democrats total 51,536 while Republicans total 45,540. But there also are 51,860 people registered as Independents or with a party other than Democrat, Republican or Libertarian. Libertarians comprise a mere 1,322 voters in LD12, according to the County recorder.
It’s too late for anyone who wanted to register to vote in the Aug. 2 Primary. The deadline was yesterday, July 5.
But anyone who wants to sign up for a mail-in ballot – which has so far survived the Arizona Republican Committee’s attempt to abolish it – can still do so. They have until July 22 to request a mail in ballot. Independents can vote in the Primary if they request a Democratic or Republican ballot. Go to recorder.maricopa.gov/elections.
Here’s how the Primary Election races in LD 12 shape up.
Uncontested races
There is no contest in the Republican House or Democratic Senate primary races in LD 12 next month, although new faces are a certainty no matter what the outcome in November.
That’s because state Sen. Sean Bowie and state Rep. Jennifer Jermaine both decided against seeking re-election.
Democratic State Rep. Mitzi Epstein, a Tempe businesswoman who has served three terms in the House, is now hoping to succeed Bowie in the Senate.
The two Republicans who are eyeing the LD House seats are Terry Roe, who is termed out of Chandler City Council after serving eight years, and Chandler CPA Jim Chaston.
Those three candidates already have been mapping their fall campaigns.
Epstein champions “great schools, quality jobs and fiscal responsibility” on her website, but also said she supports “adequate funding” and a “secure retirement” for public safety professionals as well as “a balance between conservation and growth” to conserve water in Arizona.
Chaston owns his own CPA firm and says he has worked with a number of public agencies and tribal governments. “I’m running to take conservative values and sound financial principles to safeguard your hard-earned tax dollars,” he says on his website.
A former police officer for 20 years who has been active in the Salvation Army Chandler Corps and is the former chair of the Phoenix Silent Witness Program Board, Roe says he “has made economic growth and development a top priority” and “plans to build upon Arizona’s success as a business-friendly state that attracts job creators and new businesses.”
LD 12 Republican Senate race
The all-Ahwatukee race for the Republican Senate race is between Realtor Suzanne Sharer and businessman David Richardson.
Sharer, a member of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee who unsuccessfully challenged Bowie in 2020, has touted her deep Republican and Arizona roots as a former vice president of Ahwatukee Republican Women.
She describes herself as a staunch conservative whose top issues are school choice, “reasonable teacher salaries, support law enforcement and first responders, crack down on human trafficking, fight against illegal immigration and oppose new taxes.”
Richardson, who had moved to Ahwatukee from Chandler prior to the onset of the campaign, says he completed incubator programs through ASU and the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation and was a Global Innovation Fellow who traveled to
China in 2017 as part of a U.S. State Department collaboration to strengthen the two countries’ economic relationship.
A winner of multiple Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute, Richardson received the AZBio Fast Lane Award in 2018 and was part of a team that developed “high-throughput COVID tests and sold 500,000 tests,” according to his website.
He said he is “focused on issues that impact our state and district: Educational and economic opportunity, a sustainable water supply, compassion and unity in public discourse, and individual liberty.”
LD 12 Democratic House race
Three Ahwatukee residents – retired City of Phoenix employee Patty Contreras, scientist Stacey Travers and attorney and election law expert Paul Weich – are duking it out with Chandler businessman A.J. Kurdoglu and onetime Chandler City Councilman Sam Huang.
All five hopefuls were the only LD12 candidates to show up for the single debate sponsored several months ago by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. During that debate, Huang was the only candidate who did not clearly define his support for abortion rights.
Contreras, who spent 31 years with the Parks and Recreation and Human Services departments providing programs, activities, and resources for youth, teens, adults, and seniors says on her website, “I want to continue to serve the public as an elected official to help make policy that will benefit our constituents and all Arizonans.” She champions better funding for public education as well as efforts to protect Arizona’s water resources.
Huang quit Chandler City Council before his term ended so he could seek the Republican primary nomination for Congress in 2020. He says his priorities are “affordable medical services, relevant education, improved infrastructure, and welfare policy reform” and that he has “an open mind, global perspective, and extensive knowledge and experience on different cultures and thoughts.”
Kurdoglu raised over $1 million in his unsuccessful 2020 effort to unseat Chandler state Sen. J.D. Mesnard in the General Election. Mesnard also raised over $1 million in what was one of the most expensive legislative campaigns in Arizona.
A native of Turkey who is an engineer with an MBA and the owner of the Homemart furniture and interior design store, Kurdoglu said he is running “so our small businesses, the backbone of our communities, are supported by our state government so they can create good quality jobs,” and “to help find solutions that will strengthen our communities and make your lives a little better every day.”
Travers, an Army veteran who served as a Russian intelligence interceptor, wants to protect children’s rights to “access education, making their own family planning and healthcare decisions, the environment they will inherit, and whether they will have a voice in their democracy.”
A graduate of the University of Arizona who also studied at Oxford University in London, she lists her key issues as “protecting our community,” voter rights, women’s rights, education, healthcare and being “more aggressive in water management resources, investing in clean, renewable energy; creating jobs and a sustainable environment.
Weich has focused on business and creditors’ rights but also has gained prominence with his two blogs, Arizona’s Law and Arizona’s Politics, that he founded and co-founded in 2019 and 2010, respectively.
“I decided to run not despite the current political climate but because of it,” he said. “We need more people with a passion for facts and for fixing the system, rather than fewer.” He said he is dedicated to “ensuring Arizona has a strong public education and supporting our teachers.”
He also has been the victim of a vandal who has been defacing and removing his signs in Ahwatukee and elsewhere. Travers also has had some of her signs removed, though it is unclear whether the same culprit is responsible.
