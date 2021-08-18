With the high school football season only weeks away, the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s new COVID-19 guidelines are causing a stir among athletes and coaches at high schools in Ahwatukee and throughout the East Valley.
Some of the key changes from last year’s guidelines open the opportunity for players with no symptoms to present negative tests to come out of quarantine after 10 days rather than 14.
Teams as a whole can have a shorter quarantine period – 10 days from last known exposure – if an outbreak were to occur.
But vaccinated coaches and players are excused from quarantine as long as they do not present virus symptoms.
“We worked with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “They are our doctors, and they are in tune with what is going on across the board. Vaccinations are available, that wasn’t the case last year. Just about all of our athletes are old enough to receive the shot.
“The intention is, really, we would like to have teams not cancel games.”
The AIA said that like other entities, it cannot to mandate vaccines. The state law banning mask mandates by schools left it with the option to only “strongly encourage” mitigation strategies like masks and vaccines.
However, after a judge ruled on Aug. 16 that the m andate ban does not take effect until Sept. 29, Tempe Union decided to require masks for athletes in indoor sports and made face coverings optional for players in otuside sports.
But the rise in cases has coaches erring on the side of caution and having honest talks with players about vaccines.
“We know this is a family decision, we know people across the country are choosing not to get the immunization,” Mountain Pointe head football coach Eric Lauer said.
“But we want to make sure they know, and their parents know where it stands if they were to be in contact with someone who has COVID,” Lauer added.
“Especially with football back on, if you get caught up in the contact tracing and have to sit two or more games, man, that could be horrific for your senior year.”
Lauer said he did not know how many of his players have already received the vaccine. He admits the percentage of vaccinated players is probably not as large as the coaching staff, most of which are vaccinated.
But he recognizes that it isn’t his place to try to convince athletes and their parents to do what is best for them.
Plus, for the most part, Lauer said his players know the steps they need to personally take to hopefully avoid becoming infected.
Many of them, such as senior athlete Amier Boyd, take those precautions seriously.
“I just want to put myself in a position where I wouldn’t get it,” Boyd said. “Last year was hard. If we got it then we missed dang near half the season. So, I think we are better prepared and will do what we can to stay healthy this season.”
Sometimes, however, doing everything the right way can still lead to slip ups. Especially when it comes to an unpredictable virus that COVID-19 has proven to be.
Desert Vista’s varsity and junior varsity programs paused all team activities for 10 days due to an outbreak in the program. Tempe Union High School District said six cases were confirmed positive and 16 more players were quarantined as close contacts.
The Thunder returned to the field Aug. 8, the start of official practices for all 4A through 6A programs. There was a renewed sense of energy with the team, much like there was this spring and summer after not having those opportunities last year.
First-year Desert Vista Coach Ty Wisdom has so far not gone too in depth with his players about the vaccine and the different scenarios that could take place this season.
He believes most of his coaching staff have been inoculated. He could not provide an accurate estimate for players and said at the end of the day, that’s information he believes should remain private.
“I would be lying if I gave a percentage,” Wisdom said. “Everyone has their personal preference for what they should do as a family. Obviously, there are some pros and cons but I’m a football coach, and people have to make their own decision for what is best for them.”
Desert Vista senior quarterback Xavier Castillo has been outspoken on social media about his vaccination status.
But his main reason for getting a shot had nothing to do with football: It provided a safe way to regularly visit his grandparents.
Castillo said his grandmother became infected with COVID early in the pandemic and was admitted into the ICU. Luckily, she survived.
But from that point on, he and his family decided if they wanted to see her, they all would have to take necessary steps to keep her safe. That included the vaccine when it became widely available.
While he decided to do it for family reasons, he was also relieved when he saw the new AIA guidelines. As long as he didn’t have symptoms, he could remain on the field even if he was a close contact.
“I did it for the safety of my family,” Castillo said. “But it’s also very important because it’s my senior year. I can’t afford to miss any games. I have to be at every practice, every game, just make sure I am present for everything. I can’t let COVID get in the way of that.”
The new highly contagious Delta Variant, estimated by state health officials to make up over 80 percent of the new cases, has begun to take its toll on other East Valley school districts and teams.
Higley became the second program to quarantine after “multiple” cases were discovered. Hamilton High School just two weeks into the fall semester reported 62 active cases at one point.
That number has since dropped to 22 active cases and 97 resolved. District leaders said the outbreak at Hamilton did not directly affect any sports programs.
Scottsdale Unified School District late last week announced more than 600 students were in quarantine It was not immediately clear whether any high school sports programs were affected.
Even before the dramatic rise in quarantined students in Scottsdale, Saguaro head basketball coach Lucas Ramirez made it a point to keep an open line of communication with his players about the vaccine and strategies they can take to remain healthy. Though he has told them the vaccine is a way to “keep the season pretty normal.”
“We are one community,” Ramirez said. “But at the end of the day, there are choices that every student-athlete and their families have to make and whatever that decision is, hopefully they think it’s the best decision for themselves, their family, their team and the school community as a whole.”
Hines and the AIA are hopeful for a “normal” season. Last year, an estimated over 90 percent of all sports contests were played – a number Hines was happy with given the circumstances.
This year, with the vaccine widely available and perhaps the best way to avoid athletes quarantining, he hopes for little to no cancellations.
“Whatever normal is nowadays, we want that,” Hines said. “We want more students to be involved, participation numbers up and more support for those athletes from their classmates. It was great to see in the spring people supporting these kids. We want to build on that.”
