Motorists using the new South Mountain Freeway can enjoy “a variety of distinctive designs and landscaping influenced by the natural beauty and history,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
In a news release that wasn’t so much news as it was a travelogue, ADOT called attention to the fact that “designs displayed on bridges, sound walls and landform graphics range from a leaf-patterned agricultural theme near Laveen to simple shapes based on chollas and ocotillos in the Ahwatukee Foothills.”
The release didn’t sit well with some Ahwatukee residents, who took the occasion on social media to rip the freeway.
The most notable critic was Pat Lawlis, president of Protect Arizona’s Resources and Children, which waged a bitter two-year legal fight to stop the freeway in its tracks.
“ If all you care about is a smooth road, I guess you think it’s great – at least for now until the roadway deteriorates like the rest of the 202,” Lawless wrote. “If on the other hand you care about the destruction of a mountain preserve (ADOT has no idea what that word means), it has created an extremely ugly eyesore that can never be mended.”
Added another critic: “What designs?? It’s like they threw up the cheapest, quickest, minimalist ugly they could find!”
The freeway did have its defenders, like one poster who wrote, “I think they did a great job (mostly) with the freeway. I love the access to the west side and think the road is beautiful!”
ADOT’s release called attention to a segment near the Salt River, where “drivers see curving linear shapes and decorative elements that speak to water passing over rock through time.”
It also noted that near the freeway’s link with I-10 near 59th Avenue, there were “influences from mountain views with the work of both Frank Lloyd Wright and architect, urban designer and artist Paolo Soleri.”
“Design choices are an important part of providing quality freeways for today and for future generations,” said LeRoy Brady, ADOT’s chief landscape architect, in the release. “They enhance the experience of those who use the South Mountain Freeway.”
The agency also extolled the “landscape themes, such as the saguaros, native trees, colorful plants and coral-colored granite that enhance the transition between Ahwatukee and I-10 in the East Valley.”
Also cited were the “green and colorful plants” that “complement brown granite to celebrate” Laveen’s agricultural heritage and other landscaping that includes “bold shapes, brilliantly colored plants and gold-colored granite.”
“Together, these aesthetic and landscape character areas tell stories by highlighting land use, land forms and history,” Brady said in the release.
It noted the Ahwatukee segment devotes “an entire aesthetic character area inspired by the 1920s camp…where Frank Lloyd Wright produced designs for a desert resort that was never built after the 1929 stock market crash.”
“Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by Arizona’s desert surroundings, especially the area south of South Mountain,” Brady said. “He loved the area. He loved looking south across the desert landscape. It was important that we capture his view of this area in our designs.”
ADOT said, “Because the wood walls of Wright’s camp featured bold horizontal lines echoing the desert floor and long horizons, South Mountain Freeway sound walls have horizontal lines, in contrast to vertical lines used for sound walls along other Valley freeways.”
“It represents the Arizona Department of Transportation’s foresight that this could be a pivotal project not only because of its size but also in its expression of the historical context it passes through,” said architect Victor Sidy, who worked with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation on the project.
But some social media critics were not persuaded.
While one said she enjoys the “the quick smooth travel,” she wasn’t impressed by the aesthetics.
“There is little aesthetic value to the walls. The road was built quickly on the cheap. There are gaps in the wall where car and truck lights can shine in private homes.”
And still another wasn’t so much critical of ADOT as she was of the inevitable cycle that follows the opening of any new highway.
“I’m waiting for the south side of the 202 to look like the south side 202 through Chandler and Gilbert. Full of box stores and chain restaurants! Can you say hello Walmart?,” the poster said.
“I don’t expect those southern views to remain. I’m sure the Gila Nation will make a boat load of money and jobs for their people. Which I don’t begrudge them for doing. Just saying the beautiful southern views will be gone.”
