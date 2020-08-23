AMC last week said it will reopen more than 100 movie theaters in 17 states and the District of Columbia but Arizona is not among them.
That means the restaurants and other businesses around AMC Ahwatukee 24 will continue struggling as Gov. Doug Ducey’s order that has kept theaters shut down since March remains in effect.
AMC’s closing has had a rippling impact on businesses in the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center on the southwest corner of Ray Road and 49th Street.
Restaurants like Pita Jungle, Rubios, Uncle Bear’s Grill and Tap – still recovering from the broader business shutdown that lasted from March till May – as well as popular retail establishments like Home Goods and Ross Dress for Less all profit from the foot traffic generated by AMC.
“I think that movie theater closures are definitely a tough situation for the entire center, and for AMC as well,” said Francis Mitchell, Uncle Bear’s director of operations.
“We are still assessing what we want to do,” said Mitchell, referencing the current closure of their Ahwatukee restaurant, which he said is operated by a franchisee who decided not to keep it open.
“Our original founder of Uncle Bear’s is assessing what type of options are available to our team moving forward,” Mitchell explained, “However, we are still working through this, and we do not know what we will be doing yet.”
Other nearby businesses also are feeling the pain.
Savor Flavor Asia’s business has “definitely” gone down since the theater’s closure, according to the owner, Rod Barnett.
“It’s huge,” he said, describing what it would mean if the theater were to close down until mid-2021, as some reports initially indicated. “It’s our main anchor to why many come here, besides the restaurants that are remaining and Home Goods.”
Unlike some restaurant owners, Barnett hopes to keep his eatery open and operating through the pandemic.
“We try not to think about closing,” he explained, “We are trying to adapt. Our delivery and online ordering help.”
At The Living Room, sales are down 75 percent since the movie theater’s closure, according to restaurant manager Daniel Gutierrez.
“The movie theater is a great help for us,” said Gutierrez. “We have a lot of traffic when the AMC cinema is open and we even offer some specials.”
The restaurant’s specials included 15 percent off your total bill or a happy hour price when AMC patrons showed their ticket stubs to the waiter or waitress.
The Living Room has had to cut expenses by letting employees go and reducing its menu options, but despite this, Gutierrez confirmed there is no possibility the restaurant will go out of business.
“We just want to be sure they can stop the spread of COVID-19 and the government does what they need to do,” he remarked.
Pita Jungle General Manager Stephanie Nicholson, also attested, “I don’t see us closing down.”
She explained that Pita Jungle has been around for 25 years and that “we’ve had a lot of support from the community.”
But this doesn’t mean the pandemic hasn’t affected them.
Nicholson explained how the pandemic in general gives restaurants another thing to manage, by making health and safety the number one priority.
“We’ve been really lucky with guests wearing masks,” Nicholson recalled, “I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about other places having customers refuse and we haven’t experienced that.”
“It’s difficult because tests can take two weeks for results so you never know if a guest has taken one and is just waiting to hear back,” she added.
As for the multiplex, Nicholson said, “We definitely benefit from the theater, especially on weekends.” She said many families come into Pita Jungle after taking in a flick.
“It’s hard to say the theater is the reason for sales being down,” she continued, “I think people are really just scared to leave their homes.”
“There’s a lot of stuff in the area like shopping and other restaurants, which are all good for business as well,” she added.
Only several months ago, reports said that the pandemic had crippled AMC worldwide.
“AMC is carrying billions in debt and has been teetering on the edge of bankruptcy for months,” The Hollywood Reporter said two months ago of the nation’s largest movie chain.
Indeed, all Hollywood has been hobbled by the pandemic as major studios pushed back the debut of most summer blockbusters well into the fall and winter – with some delayed until next year.
A large part of the problem is that while theaters may be able to enforce social distancing by closing certain seats, production companies are unwilling to release movies when theater capacity is limited, resulting in little guarantee for return profit, Hollywood Reporter said.
In announcing its planned reopening of theaters across the country on Aug. 20, AMC said it would offer 15-cent tickets, though its first big blockbuster, Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited “Tenet,” won’t debut until Sept. 3.
Those theaters that will open, the company said, will have “significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties.”
There will be longer periods between showtimes to allow for enhanced cleaning, nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters – among the highest grade of filter – wherever possible.
Additionally, new guest and associate safety protocols will require patrons and workers to wear face masks and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout each facility.
