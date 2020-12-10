Ahwatukee residents’ patriotism and typical generosity combined to make an biannual effort to support overseas troop as stunning success, organizers report.
The ARC Support the Troops Committee and volunteers, based out of the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, said their Nov. 14 shred-a-thon drew so many people that they had to extend the event because the truck hit capacity within a couple hours.
“We were overwhelmed with how many supported the event by waiting in line so long to have their box or boxes of paper shredded,” said group President Barbra LeChaix. “We have never had such a wonderful turn out.”
Support the Troops has been sending gift boxes to our troops twice a year for more than a decade.
Each November, boxes are prepared to go to Arizona National Guard troops currently stationed overseas.
Each box includes purchased items like individually wrapped snacks and treats, plus other useful things such as moist wipes and t-shirts or socks. Fun items like decks of cards, Frisbees or balls are added.
For the Christmas boxes, ARC clubs have contributed monetary donations as well as homemade crafts specifically made for the troops, such as Christmas stockings, hats, wreaths, and greeting cards. Volunteers gift wrap certain items as if they had been placed under a tree.
Once the items are ready to go, more volunteers gather to fill all 150 shipping boxes assembly line style. Then they are taken to the post office to be shipped overseas to the troops.
To cover the shipping costs, they hold shred-a-thons in the ARC parking lot on Cheyenne Drive, though at times in the past those events haven’t drawn many people.
Last month’s was a whole different story.
“The turnout was so good that unfortunately the truck reached its capacity before the line was completely serviced,” LeChaix said. “As a result, the truck returned on Monday morning and many disappointed people returned to have their paper shredded.”
LaChaix and her colleagues are overwhelmed.
“We sincerely thank all those who came from the Ahwatukee Foothills area and surrounding communities,” she said. “We even had a couple come from Cave Creek and another from Casa Grande.”
“The money raised from the Shred-a-thon was used to purchase many wonderful snacks and items to include in 150 boxes and to defray shipping costs to Arizona National Guard stationed overseas. Thank you again for helping to give our military overseas a little cheer for the upcoming holidays.”
Because the group’s effort is really a year-round event, people can support it by sending a monetary donation.
Checks should be made out to ARC Support the Troops and can be dropped off at or sent to
Support the Troops Ahwatukee Recreation Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044.
Although donations are not tax-deductible, every penny “goes into the cost of shipping or buying supplies to send overseas,” LeChaix said.
