Dumping, largely by contractors, continues to plague part of a 373-acre stretch of pristine desert along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues and outrage residents of some nearby Ahwatukee communities, particularly Foothills Reserve.
And even that stretch of land will likely become home to scores of new houses, State Land Commissioner Lisa Atkins said her department is trying to catch the culprits.
Atkins told AFN that the State Land Department “is aware of the recent illegal dumping near South Mountain and, even though it is a difficult task post-dumping, we are working to identify the responsible parties.”
Some residents say the contractors are doing work, particularly excavation for swimming pools, in nearby communities and that they find it convenient to dump dirt and debris on the state land.
“The situation is deteriorating by the day,” one Foothills Reserve homeowner told AFN. “It looks like it is a sanctioned dumping area. Trucks with company names and license plates have been turned into the state, but nothing is done.
“Add this to the fact that there is virtually no law enforcement in our community, it’s ruining a great neighborhood.”
The Land Department is preparing to auction the 373 acres, with a starting price of $105 million, though officials are hoping it will go for a lot more. The auction date has not yet been set but when it is, it will be advertised for 10 weeks prior.
A department spokesman said officials are currently checking some aspects of the appraisal before posting that and the auction notice.
The land is largely zoned already for single-family homes except for a 44-acre area near 19th Avenue and the South Mountain Freeway that is zoned for multifamily developments and 11 acres zoned for a wide variety of commercial uses.
Of that total, 33 acres is zoned R-2, allowing for apartment or condo buildings with a maximum height of two stories; the remaining 11 acres has a R-3A zoning classification, which allows higher density complexes of up to four stories.
Mark Edelman, the Land Department’s director of planning and Engineering for the Arizona state land Department, told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Commission last month, ““We have had a great deal of interest in this parcel from different parties, mostly home builders.”
Land across Chandler Boulevard from the parcel is owned by the city and part of the South Mountain Preserve. Across 19th Avenue from the state parcel are the Arizona Greens and Foothills Club West communities.
State Trust land is not public land so the sale of the Chandler Boulevard parcel was inevitable and the fact that it is already zoned for development means that whoever submits the winning bid likely could have shovels in the ground before the end of this year.
But residents fuming over the dumping said that doesn’t matter.
For now, they want the dumping stopped and the violators fined.
“We need these dumping activities to stop,” Foothills Reserve HOA President Galen Schleim told AFN last month. “There are so many volunteers in our community, that have worked countless hours to make it whole and beautiful again after the housing crisis and the construction of Loop 202, that it’s a bit depressing that we’re literally now next to a quasi-dump – one that every resident, living in seven different neighborhoods, must drive by in order to leave and return to their homes.”
Schleim said he was told “an investigation would be opened and that the State will prosecute companies, or individuals, that participate in illegal dumping on State land. I was also informed that the State will often start cleanup activities, in a case such as this one. We shall see.”
But so far, neither the dumping nor a cleanup have occurred.
