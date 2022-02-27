T
empe Union and Kyrene school districts dodged the potential loss of a combined $35 million after the state Senate on Monday voted to waive the expenditure cap that would have stopped them and other Arizona school districts from spending money they already have.
The House’s approval of the measure last week and the Senate vote Feb. 21 spares school districts across Arizona from making cuts in their current budget totaling more than $1.1 billion.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, had scheduled a vote Monday after apprently working all weekend to round up enough votes, since the waiver required a two-thirds approval in both chambers.
Otherwise, come March 1, schools would have been barred from spending cash they already have and need to finish the school year.
The House vote occurred with all Democrats in favor and Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie joined his fellow Democratic senators in voting yes..
None of the 14 opposing House Republicans – including two from Gilbert, one from Mesa and another from Scottsdale - explained their decisions. Nor did any respond to requests for comment.
The measure had bipartisan support and one of its champions was Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, who told colleagues there was no reason for them to refuse the one-time waiver.
“The override is a temporary fix that will allow schools to spend the money they have already been allocated,’’ she said.
She said it simply recognizes – as has the Legislature at least twice before – that the aggregate expenditure limit approved by voters in 1980 needs to be waived in certain circumstances.
Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann told the Governing Board two weeks ago that Kyrene would have to cut $17.6 million – about 16% of its current operating budget – if a waiver is not approved.
Calling that “a very sizable and significant amount,” Hermann stressed, “Kyrene’s position is to minimize the impact in the classroom and continue to operate schools through the end of the year. In order to do this, it would require a significant and difficult set of cost reductions in other areas across the district in order to meet the $17.6 million amount.”
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, echoed the sentiment that the action should have been routine.
“Every year or other there’s some issue that is politicized,’’ he said. “No one ever said that the schools were doing something wrong.’’
The delay in acting, Bowers said, was to make sure that the waiver did not affect other issues, like the fate of Proposition 208, a voter-approved measure that sought to raise an extra more than $800 million for K-12 education through a surcharge on the incomes of the most wealthy.
In an earlier ruling the Arizona Supreme Court said the funds cannot be collected if they would force schools to exceed the expenditure cap. Bowers noted, though, that issue is about the 2022-2023 school year; Tuesday’s vote is about the current school year.
Fann needed at least six of the remaining 15 Republicans to go along because it takes a two-thirds vote of both chambers even for a one-year waiver of the expenditure cap. And there currently are only 13 Democrats in the Senate, with Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tucson, not having been present since the beginning of the session. But senators on both sides of the aisle who voted for the waiver said this issue will continue to haunt school districts next year, when the cap could cost them even more than $1.1 billion. While Democrats said the cap should be eliminated, Republican senators questioned school spending.
The limit was imposed by voters in 1980 as part of a multi-pronged effort to curb government spending. It set a baseline of total K-12 expenses, with annual adjustments for both inflation and student growth.
That growth figure, however, is based on attendance in the prior school year. And the COVID outbreak resulted in many students not attending classes.
Complicating matters is a 0.6-cent sales tax first approved by voters in 2000 to supplement teacher salaries.
The original 20-year measure put those revenues outside the expenditure cap. But when lawmakers approved an extension through 2041 they did not include the same exemption.
That action alone amounts for more than $600 million of the excess.
Education officials have said the failure of lawmakers to waive the limit by March 1 means each and every school district will need to trim about 16% of what they budgeted for the entire school year.
The cuts would have needed to be made in just three months, a move that could have resulted in having to lay off teachers and consolidate classes.
AFN contributed to this report. ν
