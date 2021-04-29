Forget the pandemic: Kyrene School District’s decline in student population has been a decades-long trend that predates any parental reaction to COVID-19 and is the product of forces pretty much beyond the district’s control.
Those forces and resulting enrollment trends were laid out last week for the Kyrene Governing Board by demographer Rick Brammer of Applied Economics LLC. A similar presentation had been scheduled for last week’s Tempe Union Governing Board meeting but was called off for unspecified technical reasons.
One of the more stunning findings from Brammer’s presentation was this: “Since the year 2000, there’s been about 8,500, 8,400 housing units built in the district and the population has gone up by a grand total of 1,200 people. And that’s because the population per household has been declining so rapidly and especially in the period from 2000 to 2010.”
As a result, he said, the total number of students has declined from a turn-of-the-century total of just under 19,500 to 15,488 in the 2019-20 school year.
While the number of students who live in the district steadily declined over that time from 19,055 to 12,075, Brammer said Kyrene’s reputation for the quality of its education attracted more out-of-district students so that up through 2018-19, the district’s total enrollment was above 16,000.
“What’s happened since 2000 is in-district enrollment has fallen by about 7,000 students,” Brammer said. “Most of that, though …has been offset, almost lockstep for years, by the influx of students from outside the district."
Last year, it slipped below 15,500 and this year the district has lost another 800 students believed to be related to parental choices made in the face of the pandemic.
Kyrene’s out-of-district student population also is leveling off, though it still comprises about a fifth of Kyrene’s total enrollment.
“District declines are linked to expanding education alternatives, low recession era birth rates, rising housing prices and limited housing choices,” Brammer’s slide show presentation stated.
“Outside enrollment rose over time due to the success and reputation of the district,” it continued. “Recent out-of-district enrollment declines are driven by reductions in the school age population in surrounding areas and improvements and greater acceptance of schools in some of the major source districts.”
Brammer said there’s reason to be optimistic despite the enrollment declines, suggesting “Kyrene has finally hit bottom” and then a few minutes later adding, “I’m not sure Kyrene is at the bottom but it's getting very, very close to that.”
Declining birth rates across Arizona has impacted Kyrene’s enrollment picture, Brammer said.
He said normally after a recession, there’s a “birth bump.”
But that bump didn’t happen after the Great Recession of 2008-2011, he said.
“The opposite has happened,” he said, saying the age when people first become parents “has been just pushed out, pushed out, pushed out.
“There are fewer kids in the pipeline and people are waiting longer,” he continued. “If you have put off the age of first birth from 22 years to 32 years, over that period of time you effectively lost about a third of a generation with kids.”
And even once people start having children, he said, “by the time they get to kindergarten in 2025, 2026, it’s going to be 6 to 8 percent lower than the pool you have now.”
“In terms of could there be growth in this district in that age group?” he asked rhetorically. “Very, very unlikely,” he continued. “We’re just still looking for a stabilization.”
Brammer noted that charter school population within the district also is declining, eliminating that as a factor impacting Kyrene’s enrollment.
Housing also is impacting the district’s population, he said.
Noting that in the last 10 years of enrollment decline, there have been just under 4,000 new living units added to the district, three-quarters of those units are multifamily.
“The type of multifamily and these urban lifestyle, high-amenity, $2,500-a-month-type units just generally don’t attract kids,” Brammer said, noting there has been “very little single-family construction.”
Brammer also appeared to be holding little hope for much of a positive enrollment impact from next month’s auction of the 373 acres of State Trust Land on Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues in Ahwatukee, which he expects will be built up quickly by the winning bidder. The state Land Department projects the parcel can accommodate 1,050 homes and an undetermined number of multi-family units on about 33 acres of the entire site.
One of the former drivers of out-of-district student counts has been Maricopa, but Brammer said, ”We’re actually seeing fewer kids out of the South Mountain area and definitely fewer kids out of Maricopa. People are established in Maricopa; that’s probably going to continue.”
In analyzing the population of each of Kyrene’s 25 schools, Brammer’s chart showed that Estrella and Manitas had student counts below 400, prompting him to remark, “Typically when you start seeing schools with less than 400, then you really start thinking about the efficiency and whether you can offer a full program.”
Admitting that the pandemic “makes my crystal ball very, very blurry,” Brammer told the board that while he expects some modest housing and subsequent population growth in the western reaches of the district, he anticipates the district will lose about 1,200 more students over the next five years.
He applauded Kyrene’s educational program, noting that while student population has declined, “there really isn’t any slippage in perception” of its quality.
“It’s really the school age population that’s driving the enrollment decline," he said. “All around you it’s getting smaller.”
And he held out no hope that skyrocketing home prices were “just a blip” and that more affordable housing would magically reappear and attract more young families to the district.
“Phoenix has for so long been the least expensive major market that we have been insulated from these kinds of housing prices and dollars per square foot – that $300, $350, $400-a-square-foot that I used to associate with San Diego County,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is, I don’t think we’re going back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.