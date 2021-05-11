The same surge in sales tax revenue that has been an unanticipated boon for state and municipal governments also will benefit Kyrene School District.
During a presentation to the Kyrene Governing Board last week, Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann discussed special revenue funds and where the district expects some extra dollars for the 2021-22 budget.
But even that good news was tempered by his discussion of shortfalls in the district’s community education income and chronic underfunding for special education.
The special funds involve revenue outside of state per-pupil reimbursement that forms the bulk of a district’s operating revenue.
They often are for specific purposes, such as food service and employee clearance fingerprinting, and account for only about 18 percent of the district’s General Fund revenue.
Hermann also warned again that even though some of the special fund accounts showed significant increases totaling millions of dollars, the district still faces a gaping budget hole for the coming school year.
“Although we’re grateful to receive this funding, as we have discussed in previous board meetings, our funding allocations are not enough to address all the budget shortfalls that we have experienced and all the expenditure increases that have arisen because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
One of the most significant windfalls involves the classroom site fund, which consists of money from the .6 percent state sales tax and a portion from State Trust Land sales.
Kyrene will be getting close to $12.5 million – a marked increase over this year's $7.7 million – in classroom site fund dollars that can typically be used for things such as class size reduction, teacher raises and development, assessment intervention and teacher liability insurance premiums.
Each district’s allocation of site fund dollars is based on a weighted student count from the previous school year and the amount of sales tax collected.
This year, Kyrene is receiving $733 per pupil in site fund allocations – far higher than the $435 it got this year.
But that figure includes a one-time infusion of $192 in higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenue.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee earlier this school year said it initially anticipated that sales tax revenues would decline by 4.2 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal year and then increase 2.2 percent in the current fiscal year.
“We developed these estimates only several weeks into the nationwide lockdown starting in mid-March 2020,” the committee said. “The decline in economic activity was not as severe as anticipated at that time.”
It said revenue grew 6.1 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal year and is projected to increase by 10.7 percent in the current fiscal year.
The committee cautioned that it expects site fund dollars will slip below the 2021-22 allocation for the following school year.
Among the bad news Hermann had for the district involved the pandemic’s impact on revenue from Kyrene’s community education programs, which include Kids Club, before- and after-school programs, preschool, summer programs and other student-enrichment programs.
“Kyrene does operate one of the largest community educational programs in the state and serves over 3,500 children during a normal school year,” Hermann said. “However, because of the impact from COVID-19, the last two years have been anything but typical from a budgeting and financial perspective.”
He said community education took a $500,000 hit this school year despite some cost-cutting measures that included staff layoffs.
And even looking at the coming fiscal year, he said, community education income is projected to total about $2 million less than what the district collected in the last “good year” of 2018-19.
Hermann also noted that while the cost of special education programs is going up, the state and federal funding for those programs has not.
“The gap between actual expenditures and funding is millions of dollars for Kyrene and is consistent across the state as most public school districts in Arizona are also underfunded,” he said. “When you look at the total cost to provide special educational services, this means that Kyrene, like many other school districts across the state, must use other funding sources” to cover the gap.
“The special education funding formula is pretty much unchanged for decades,” Hermann said.
He said the formula for funding special
education programs not only has failed to keep pace with inflation but also is far below what’s necessary for the types of special needs students the district is seeing.
“Those needs are different now than they were decades ago, so that funding amount really hasn’t changed,” he said, calling state funding for special education “one of the more significantly underfunded areas across our state.”
“We’ve also seen over the last several years, an increase in the number of students in that special education criteria in Kyrene,” Hermann added. “We’ve had even more students identified and even more needs. And so, it’s just exacerbated the problem from a funding perspective in that that gap has widened significantly over the last three years.”
He said there had been a bill in the last legislative session to address special needs education funding but never made it to a final vote.
“We don’t similarly see any promise of additional funding for Special Ed coming out of this legislative session,” he added.
