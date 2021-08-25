As a judge neared a final ruling in the Club West Conservancy’s lawsuit against the Foothills Club West Association Board of Directors last Thursday, the owners of the beleaguered golf course asked to intervene in the case and charged the two parties of “colluding” to interfere with its property rights.
Meanwhile, at its monthly meeting Aug. 19, HOA board members indicated they’ve pretty much surrendered to the Conservancy but indicated they have not even discussed what they would do if Shea Homes buys the course from The Edge and starts building on it.
Shea Homes still has roughly a month in its due diligence period before deciding whether to close its deal with The Edge.
During a sparsely attended regular monthly meeting, Club West board members fielded a homeowner’s questions about how they will react if Shea moves to build houses on the course.
That homeowner expressed concern that the board might engage the association in a costly legal fight, saying, “I don’t want thousands of dollars and I don’t want to do a special assessment” to pay for it.
She also asked the board if it planned to poll Club West’s 2,600 homeowners before it tried to fight Shea Homes.
While one board member said “we’ve never discussed that,” another said the board is “on the sidelines waiting for others to finish.”
“There are a bunch of avenues that can be taken or not be taken based on what comes down in the final ruling,” he continued, although another board member added, "Quite honestly, it doesn't look good for us right now."
One board member also said it may ultimately be up to the owners of homes adjacent to the course to wage a fight against houses on the site.
Another cited the Conservancy’s poll last year in which the vast majority of respondents opposed homes and preferred that the site remain in its current condition if it could not be restored as a golf course or turned into a park.
That member suggested that because about 800 of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners responded to the poll, the responses might not reflect how the majority of the community feels about the site’s future since about two-thirds of the community did not yet voice an opinion..
“That’s our duty as fiduciaries,” one board member said. “We don’t represent some of the people. We represent all the people…We’re not going to go with a war chest and fight legal battles.”
Earlier that day, Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said she was holding off a final order in the Conservancy’s lawsuit until she had a chance to review a last-minute request by The Edge to intervene.
The Conservancy sued the previous Club West HOA board on grounds that it acquired the declarant rights from Shea in violation of the open meetings law and the community’s own master covenants, conditions and restrictions.
Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell ruled in favor of the Conservancy, but a judge must sign off on the case.
The Conservancy submitted a proposed order for Sinclair’s approval months ago, but the board has obtained four extensions of its deadline to submit a counter proposal on how her final ruling should be worded.
While its request to intervene does not explain why it waited to seek legal standing in a lawsuit filed more than a year ago, The Edge minced no words on why it feels it should be heard:
“The Edge has a significant stake in protecting its development rights and the value of the Property – interests that are not being adequately represented by either Plaintiff Club West Conservancy or defendants Foothills Club West Community Association and the individual members of the Association’s Board of Directors.”
It noted that while it is in escrow to sell the course to Shea, it also “holds an option to acquire Shea’s” declarant rights.
The Edge’s petition also complains that as a result of HOA board elections earlier this year that saw Conservancy members win seats, “these once adversaries became aligned” and “the board and the CWC then teamed to eviscerate” Russell’s ruling.
“These and other concerted actions were taken in an attempt to restrict development of The Edge’s property, negate the role of the declarant and interfere with The Edge’s option to acquire the Declarant Rights.”
The petition to intervene also recaps The Edge's determination after it bought the site in September 2019 "that the operation of an 18-hole championship course was no longer feasible” and how it worked to present a plan that would restore the course and pay for it by selling three parcels of the site to another homebuilder.
The Edge also accuses both the board and the Conservancy of “very active colluding behind the scenes” in an attempt to void the declarant rights altogether.
It charges that the HOA board “revealed to its members a proposed stipulated form of judgment bearing no resemblance to” the Conservancy’s originally proposed order settling the lawsuit and that “the parties misstated the court’s ruling and included nonsensical statements to confuse the issue and impair The Edge’s property rights.”
Saying the two sides gave homeowners a version of a proposed settlement that contained “the materially misleading and legally ineffectual assertion that Shea validly assigned the declarant rights to the association but the association invalidly accepted them,” The Edge also alleges that the board and the Conservancy have deliberately tried to avoid a conclusion to the case.
That way, it says, both sides are “simplistically hoping that if no judgment is entered and the action lays dormant,” the issue of the declarant rights will remain unresolved.
“The Edge is intently interested in the outcome of this action and is entitled to participate in proceedings that may result in an impairment of those rights,” its petition states.
HOA board members during the Aug. 19 meeting stressed that they cannot interfere with the Edge-Shea deal or they could risk significant personal and association liability.
They also stressed that in the current litigation, the board’s legal expenses are covered by the association’s insurance.
