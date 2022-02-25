When it comes to law enforcement generally and Phoenix Police specifically Ahwatukee’s Councilman Sal DiCiccio and South Phoenix Councilman Carlos Garcia rarely agree.
But at a formal Council meeting Feb. 16, the two were united on the losing end of 6-3 vote allowing the Phoenix Police Department to acquire non-weaponized drones for a total cost not to exceed $516,000.
City Manager Jeffrey Barton told Council in a memo “This equipment, which is critical for the safety of department personnel, will be used during high-risk tactical incidents to conduct highly detailed and complex investigations and support major planned/unplanned events.”
Executive Assistant Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach cited one example where a drone – borrowed from Glendale PD – was critical to saving officers lives: The Feb. 11 shooting of nine Phoenix officers who were ambushed by a crazed gunman who used a baby to lure them within shooting range.
One officer said the drone helped police to look inside the shooter’s home during the siege and locate the gunman “without putting any officers in unnecessary danger.”
“If Glendale had limited resources at 2:20 in the morning when I received the call” and its drone was not available to Phoenix Police, Kurtenbach said, “then they’re going to be beholden to their citizens. So it could be an hour, it could be two hours, but I’m just here to tell you and every member of the Council, everybody who’s listening, this is a time where seconds and minutes matter.”
The Phoenix Fire Department already has been authorized by Council to develop a drone program and the Parks Department also wants one.
But DiCiccio, Garcia, and Betty Guardado opposed doing anything until Council could adopt a policy for the use of drones that included input from citizens and a constitutional lawyer as well as Council itself.
But others, including Mayor Kate Gallego, noted that it would be at least six months before the Police Department could even buy the drones because they needed to research and find the best devices and technology. To wait until a policy was drawn, they said, would delay movement on an issue that already has been around at City Hall for seven years without action.
Over 1,500 public safety agencies across the country utilize drones and 1,103 of those agencies are law enforcement,” according to Barton’s memo. At least 36 police agencies in Arizona use them.
“The Tactical Support Unit will utilize this technology during high-risk tactical incidents, where on-scene intelligence is crucial to the safety of department personnel,” he said, citing the ability to use drones “to gather aerial intelligence or determine a suspect’s location significantly reduces risk and exposure of a tactical operator having to be placed in harm’s way to collect similar intelligence.
“Application of this technology also improves suspect safety as it provides visual capabilities allowing tactical operators to communicate with the suspect prior to contact, minimizing direct confrontation during high-risk, high-stress encounters,” he continued. “Direct communication can be used to provide specific instructions to the suspect and to facilitate de-escalation efforts and hazard avoidance.”
Barton also spelled out the many uses police can put drones to:
“The Violent Crimes Bureau (Homicide Unit), Vehicular Crimes Unit, and the Laboratory Services Bureau will utilize this technology to enable investigators to conduct high definition photography, videography, and crime scene mapping; increasing efficiency and accuracy in evidence collection and crime scene management.
“Application of (drone) technology will enable investigators to conduct crime scene mapping in most cases in about 8-10 minutes, with larger more complex scenes taking approximately 25 minutes based on individual crime scene dynamics. This represents a time savings of approximately 40-60 percent as compared to the current conventional methodology.
“The Homeland Defense Bureau will deploy this technology as a real-time aerial platform in support of major planned/unplanned events or significant incidents.”
He said not funding a drone program would create “an increased risk for tactical operators while the lack of real-time intelligence can adversely impact operational decision-making in the field; diminishes the command and controlled decision-making for the deployment of resources and personnel during high-profile events; and the ability for the department’s Homicide Unit, Vehicular Crimes Unit, and the Laboratory Services Bureau to utilize this technology to provide a wide variety of investigative support tools that adversely impact their ability to conduct aerial photography, videography, crime scene mapping, and reconstruction as a substantial component to crime scene management.”
He called the use of drones in investigations the “gold standard” and “a significant time saver for detectives on scene and reduces the amount of time spent on scene and impacts the public by shortening road closure times due to on-scene investigations.”
The opponents of letting Phoenix PD begin the long process of researching and procuring drones now did not dispute Barton’s explanation.
Rather, they argued that a policy protecting citizens from an undue invasion of privacy should first be in place rather than let the department go forward while such a policy was formulated.
DiCiccio said the reason why the city has not moved forward in seven years on drone technology was because prior councils “could never put together a policy protected the civil rights of individuals - that’s why. It’s as simple as that.
“At some point, it reached the point where they couldn’t protect the civil liberties of individuals,” he said. “That’s really what happened.”
He also said it was his understanding that the a drone program is “being rushed by a couple individuals” and “that tells me this thing has not been vetted. Third, I’ve heard this before at the national level: ‘Vote for it. We’ll play with it after you vote on it.’ Because that’s essentially what we’re doing here. The debate is not about the timing, but really about voting on something that we don’t even know what’s in it.”
Citizens who called into the meeting also were split, with some noting that the U.S. Justice Department is currently investigating alleged civil rights abuses by Phoenix PD and that the department could not be trusted with the potential intrusive nature of drones.
But others said that while civil rights need protection, so do the lives of officers and civilians.
Mary Crozier, president of the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association, noted the department is “grossly understaffed… crime is way up, response times are very long and sometimes nonexistent. These problems will not be fixed overnight with the irresponsible movement to defund police and the disgusting disrespect to the men and women in uniform.”
Lt. Ben Leuschner, president of the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, said the technology “is about keeping our officers safe.
“As to the concerns expressed by some about how this technology may be used in some nefarious way by the government,” Leuschner said, “this is a red herring. Because this argument could be applied to every technology we currently use.”
Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said that by moving now, the city might be able
to utilize drones while it struggles to shore up the police department’s dwindling ranks.
She cited the ambush where the nine officers were wounded as well as the slaying of a police captain several years ago in her neighborhood.
“When is enough enough?,” O’Brien asked. “We’re not asking for us to give up on all of our rights to privacy. I’m asking us to take bold action to prove drones for our police department so that they have the resources they need.”
Gallego agreed, saying, “I could not agree more with you.
“We have a chance to invest in technology that could help protect our officers. It is so hard to meet with a spouse or
a partner or a parent of one of our officers who have been injured or even worse in the line of duty. We want to be able to say that we’ve invested in technology to give them the best information possible when they’re going into dangerous situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.