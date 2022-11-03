Warehouse developer details 50th Street project

The developer of three huge industrial buildings on 50th Street between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard doesn’t yet know what kinds of tenants might move in and wants the site rezoned partly to expand the types of companies that could.
But no matter what companies move in, large and small trucks would primarily make up the additional 1,700 to 1,800 vehicle trips that the development is projected to generate in the already congested area.
And that’s before a 417-unit apartment complex could be going up on the same block as Via West’s Converge Logistics Center in the area of Thistle Landing Drive and 50th.
The prospects of all that additional traffic alarmed the three people who joined an online neighborhood meeting Oct. 25 that Via West held as it begins the process for seeking a rezoning of its 28.6 acre site. It leased the land from Kyrene School District for 77 years in a deal that will generate an estimated $100 million for the district over the length of the lease.
Via West already is building the three immense warehouses, ranging in size between 140,941 square feet and 210,670 square feet, but is asking the city to rezone the site from a CP-GCP classification to a PUD, or planned unit development.
“We are suffering immensely from traffic woes,” resident Alexis Holcomb told attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer, who hosted the meeting on behalf of Via West. “There’s a lot of risks. And so that’s a really big, big concern is the traffic issue.”
But Oberholtzer said an apartment complex or office development would generate far more vehicle trips. She said a 293,000-square-foot office complex originally envisioned for the site would have generated 2,858 vehicle trips a day and that the light industrial project will generate an estimated 1,800.
“I know that’s not going to make you happy,” Oberholtzer told Holcomb. “But in terms of the intensity and frequency of trips, this development does have fewer than some of the other uses that can go in there under the existing zoning.”
The lawyer conceded that Via West has no idea right now how many trucks might eventually be rolling in and out of the complex daily when it opens for business sometime next year. But she said many of those trucks will likely be rolling at night because that’s typically when industrial tenants prefer deliveries.
Alex Boles, a Via West representative who also attended the neighborhood meeting, said exit truck traffic likely would turn right onto 50th and head north toward Elliot to reach nearby I-10 because that would be easier than trying to turn left toward Chandler Boulevard and then left again east toward I-10.
The neighborhood meeting is the first step in the process Via West must undertake to obtain City Council approval of its request to rezone the site.
Currently, the zoning allows “manufacturing or assembly of finished products or subassemblies” so long as food processing is not involved.
A PUD zoning would allow “manufacturing or assembly of electronics and/or locking systems, including processing and compounding of raw materials provided that all manufacturing is conducted entirely within an enclosed building and provide that the portion of the building devoted to the uses is located more than 100 feet from a residence district.”
Oberholtzer said the rezoning application also seeks to clarify that warehousing and distribution would be allowed at the site and to permit 60% of the parking area to have canopies. The current zoning allows only half the parking area to be covered.
Boles said while he had no idea what kind of companies might be moving into the buildings, it was unlikely any would be using hazardous materials.
He and Oberholtzer noted that the city Fire Department would ultimately determine the allowable building uses.
“To have any sort of hazardous materials onsite, you would have to have a heavy industrial zoning, which we do not have and are not requesting,” Boles said, adding:
“These warehouses are meant mostly for distribution where you’re bringing in bulk materials, you’re repackaging them to smaller packages and then sending them to job sites and homes.”
Via West must still have two hearings before the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee – the first an informational one and the second calling for a vote on whether to recommend approval when it goes before the city Planning Commission. In turn, the Planning Commission must hold a hearing and pass a recommendation to City Council.
Because both the committee and commission meet generally only once a month, the entire approval process will likely continue into the early part of next year.
The Village Planning Committee meets on the fourth Monday of the month, but has no agenda yet for November.
Also on the verge of beginning the same process is Everest Holdings, which wants to build a six-building, 417-unit multifamily complex to replace a dual-office building complex located just north of the Via West complex. Attorneys for the developer were scheduled to hold an online neighborhood meeting yesterday, Nov. 1.
A December 2020 traffic analysis by Kimley-Horn Associates that Via West submitted to the city with its application pinpoints the estimated vehicle trips generated by the Converge Logistics Center at 1,742, with 207 of those occurring during both the morning and evening rush hours.
It proposed four driveways all south of Thistle Landing Drive but did not account for the impact of Everest Holdings’ proposed development on overall traffic because that project wasn’t on the drawing board when the Via West study was conducted by Kimley-Horn.
Kimley-Horn said the existing lanes on 50th and Thistle Landing are adequate to handle the projected increase in traffic.
In its rezoning application, Via West told the city that because the development is close to I-10, the project “shortens commute times and reduces the amount of time in which large vehicles spend on surface streets.”
It also said the development “aligns with the city’s desire to reduce vacant lots and develop them.”
Holcomb remained wary of the project’s impact on local traffic – especially along the Ray Road retail strip between I-10 and 48th Street.
She said the traffic signals on Ray already are poorly synchronized for eastbound traffic so that they frequently snarl southbound traffic on 48th waiting to turn left onto Ray’s eastbound lanes
Oberholtzer told her that while any new multifamily apartments were not considered in the traffic analysis, “I assume that when the other developments are coming in … that those signals will be evaluated more extensively.”
Still, Holcomb said, “I have to say I don’t have a lot of faith about it because several years ago, we sent 200 petitions to the city to change the timing on Knox and 48th because of the high school …and they sent me back a letter saying that was lovely, but they went by the number of wrecks.”
Holcomb also wondered why she seemed to be the only person who received a letter about the neighborhood meeting.
Oberholzter said she didn’t know how many people received a notice but noted that the city requires property owners within 1,000 feet of a proposed development and that those lists come from the city.
“We only go by the lists that we have so sometimes that cut-off excludes people simply because of distance,” she added, telling Holcomb there would be stikll another neighborhood meeting and encouraging people to check for updates on the project’s website: convergelogisticscenterdevelopment.com
