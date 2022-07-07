Ducey uses line-item budget veto for the first time

Gov. Doug Ducey exercised his first-ever line-item veto of a state budget last week after finding an item he didn’t like.
The governor removed $3.6 million from the Department of Veterans Services. Those dollars were specifically earmarked for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans, a provision put in the budget by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff.
She told colleagues during hearings that the measure was brought to her by constituents.
The therapy involves breathing 100% oxygen while in a hyperbaric chamber, where the air pressure inside is raised to a level higher than normal atmospheric pressure. That is supposed to help the lungs collect more oxygen.
“It has been found to be efficacious, helpful in curing post-traumatic stress syndrome,’’ said Rogers, a veteran.
But the governor was unconvinced.
“Arizona has created a strong, welcoming environment for our veterans,’’ he said in his veto message, adding there has been “no shortage of policies’’ to help them, including spending measures.
“This appropriation, however, has little support from the public and veteran community,’’ Ducey wrote.
Rogers told Capitol Media Services she was surprised.
“Wow, that’s just unimaginable,’’ she said.
“Hyperbaric treatment has such a high success rate in curing veterans’ PTSD,’’ Rogers said. “The veteran community and I are absolutely incredulous.’’
Lawmakers actually established a fund to pay for the therapy several years ago, with permission to take private donations, grants and other monies. This would have been the first state dollars since an initial appropriation of $25,000 in 2018.
Rogers said the program could treat 500 veterans each with 40 “dives,’’ meaning time under pressure.
Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, who also is a veteran, was skeptical not so much of the treatment but the fact that this would have been one-time dollars. He said there is no answer to what happens when the cash runs out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.