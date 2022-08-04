New teachers ready to work as TU classes begin

Jahaziel Felix, 22, had the value of education instilled in him from an early age. He learned it from his mother, who wasn’t able to go past middle school.
“Ever since then I pursued education, got a full ride scholarship twice, got my degree and my certificate in education,” said Felix.
Tomorrow, Aug. 4, Felix and 117 other men and women will have their chance to share their love of education as new teachers as Tempe Union High School District begins the new school year.
Felix, a recent Arizona State University graduate, begins his first day at Mountain Pointe High School teaching history and economics.
He is part of what a district spokeswoman called the “largest group of incoming teachers that anyone can recall in recent memory.”
This year’s class of teachers come amid a substantial teacher shortage across Arizona.
Although the recent hiring and vacancy rates at Tempe Union have remained consistent in recent years, the need for teachers is still an ongoing need.
In response, Tempe Union has offered recruitment stipends of $3,000 for new hires this school year. An additional stipend of $3,000 is also available for hires in what are considered hard-to-fill positions like school psychologists, math, science, and special education teachers.
“We are a fantastic district to work for with great benefits, competitive compensation in all areas and a caring administration,” said Megan Sterling, district executive director of community relations.
There are currently 145 teachers at Desert Vista and 101 at Mountain Pointe.
And according to the application website Frontline.com, there are currently 22 unfilled staff positions at Desert Vista and 16 at Mountain Pointe. Openings include a variety of positions like teachers, custodians and coaches.
Many experts are attributing nationwide teacher vacancies to what has been called the “Great Resignation,” as teachers leave the profession due to stress, burnout and frustration with low pay. The Arizona Education Association predicts that 10-15% of teachers will quit after this school year.
However, optimism and excitement was in the air among the brand new Ahwatukee teachers, like Felix, who gathered for orientation last Thursday at district headquarters.
“It is an interesting time to enter the teaching profession,” said Felix. “We’re still in recovery mode, year three of the pandemic.
“And there’s been a lot of mass exodus of teachers. I’ve heard a lot of mentor teachers of mine have already moved on to different professions, but I am confident in my ability to be able to help these students.”
Felix comes from a family of immigrants and hopes the diverse population of students at Mountain Pointe will see some of themselves in him.
“I think something that’s really important for students from these backgrounds is to have teachers who look like them who represent or who have similar experiences and values,” he said.
“That’s what I’m hoping that at least me as an individual can bring to Mountain Pointe and bring to my students, a story and experience of background that my students will be able to look at and look at my stories and you know, create that relationship,” he explained.
Desert Vista newcomers Donna Upton, 22, and Alexander DeMattio, 26, are just as eager to get on campus this Thursday.
Teaching runs in Upton’s family. Up until middle school she was homeschooled by her mother, who also ignited her passion for teaching.
“I really liked watching her teach,”
explained Upton. “And I think when you’re little, you kind of want to be like your parents.”
Upton just completed her time as a student teacher at Perry High School. Math is her forte. She’s intrigued by the many methods to teaching it, but holds a strong belief that students should understand the reasoning behind it, so they are not stranded when they find a problem they are unfamiliar with solving.
“It’s important to teach kids to be able to solve problems themselves,” explained Upton. Because our brains are capable of so much. The logic behind math is more important than the procedures we so often associate with it.”
Upton graduated from ASU last May and is also a graduate of Tempe Union’s Corona del Sol High. She even applied to teach there.
“I found a lot of friendships in mathematics, like solving problems with my friends. I think that’s why I gravitated towards that in university,” said Upton.
She looks forward to joining aboard Desert Vista’s math department.
DeMattio will teach English to Desert Vista 11th and 12th graders.
The 26-year-old has come all the way from Orlando, Florida, where he worked his way through college as a retail store manager. But now he is ready to make an impact in the classroom, just like his own teachers did for him.
“I had a couple of teachers that were really impactful when I was in high school. They kind of showed what it looked like to foster growth. And it was really inspiring. It looked like they had fun, like they weren’t clocking in and clocking out, they didn’t have to go to work, they got to go to work,” said DeMattio.
His first class will be a huge milestone for DeMattio. He’s always had a passion for reading, so becoming an English teacher seemed like a perfect fit.
“It’s a massive step in my journey,” he said.
“I put myself through college and finally found where I want to be. I found what feels like a home even though I haven’t even started, I can already feel that Desert Vista is really welcoming and engaging.”
