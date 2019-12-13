The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee is once again reaching out to residents and businesses to help make Christmas a little merrier for teens who don’t have much – and aren’t normally the beneficiaries of the many toy drives in the Valley.
The Kiwanians are focusing their drive on teens living in foster group homes and face a much shorter time to gather gifts because Thanksgiving fell so late in November. The Kiwanians’ deadline is Dec. 18.
“These kids are aged 13-18 and don’t benefit from the multiple toy drives,” said Kiwanian Andi Pettyjohn, one of the drive’s organizers.
“One of the boys I had mentored was 19, still in high school, living in a group home and he said one year he had received a “Frozen” coloring book and crayons as a Christmas gift at one of the events for foster youth. They are great for the younger kids, but the teens are forgotten,” she said.
The club – which also organizes a Thanksgiving dinner for foster kids in group homes – started its Christmas drive years ago only for teen boys.
“Then I had the opportunity to take a teen foster girl to lunch,” Pettyjohn recalled. “She was living with a foster family in Ahwatukee and I met her when she volunteered for one of our events. She told me that for the four years she lived in group homes, she never owned a jacket or a hairbrush. I found this unacceptable.”
Last year, the Kiwanis Club made a merry Christmas last year for 15 group homes with about eight to 10 teens in each.
But in 2017, it provided gifts for 22 homes, and Pettyjohn said, adding that she hopes people can help the club “provide Christmas to more teens.”
“We can’t do it without donations from caring people in our community,” she said.
People can help in three different ways: They can donate money, making checks payable to “Ahwatukee Kiwanis” and sent to PO Box 50596, Phoenix 85076. Donations also can be made at ahwatukeekiwanis.org.
It costs about $150 per child, Pettyjohn said. “If you can do one child, that will help. More kids is even better.”
People or groups or businesses also can adopt a whole group home and donate the money to do the shopping.
People also can donate gifts or clothing. The club tries to give a $25 gift card to every teen for Walmart, Target, AMC or Harkins Theater.
Other stocking stuffers include $10 gift cars for fast food restaurants and toiletries. Clothing should be I men’s sizes and can include sweat or pajama pants, gym shorts, socks, boxer shorts and flip flops.
Donation deadline is Dec. 18.
Places accepting donations on the Kiwanis Club’s behalf include Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis Center, 4700 E. Warner Road; Dr. Euzarraga DDS, 4206 E. Chandler Blvd., West USA Realty, 4505 E. Chandler Blvd.; Mountain Park Senior Center, 4475 E. Knox Road; Mountian View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St.; Vision Community Management, 16625 S. Desert Foothills Pkwy.; Liv Generations, 15815 S. 50th St.; and Horizon Honors High School, 16233 S. 48th St.
During last year’s Christmas for foster group homes, Debbie Sullivan organized a Christmas meal at one while Carrie Chipman organized bakers to donate cookies so each group home could receive cookies.
