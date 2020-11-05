A computer flaw in the County Recorder’s online site for campaign contributions, hid statements filed by all five Kyrene Governing Board candidates and two hopefuls for the Tempe Union board.
The flaw came to AFN’s attention after one of the candidates contacted the newspaper about the missing data.
Once resolved, the site showed that while Tempe Union board President Berdetta Hodge of Tempe had the largest war chest with $23,365, the second largest total of contributions raised in the campaign was by Chandler teacher Sarah James with $14,321.
She was followed by Ahwatukee lawyer Don Fletcher, who raised $10,631 – about a third of it in personal loans to his campaign.
Fletcher edged out Arizona State University sophomore and 2019 Desert Vista grad Armando Montero’s $9,659; Tempe Realtor Lori Bastian’s $6.853; Tempe resident and retired APS research analyst Sandy Lowe’s $2,213; Tempe Elementary teacher Paige Reesor’s $2,901; and Tempe commercial real estate broker Michael Myrick’s $126.
In the Kyrene race, Tempe resident Fahy raised the least among the five candidates with $1,685, according to reports filed with the County Recorder.
The candidate who has raised the most in the Kyrene contest is Wanda Kolomyjec, an Ahwatukee resident and ASU instructor and community organizer.
Kolomyjec reported $8,851 in donations while not far behind is Trine Nelson of Ahwatukee, a curriculum manager for ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business who reported a war chest totaling $8,515.
Ivan Alfaro of Tempe, executive director of a national learning company, reported $6,999 in donations while Margaret Wright, a Tempe resident and an adjunct professor of biology at Paradise Valley Community College, reported $7,513 in contributions to her campaign.
None of the candidates in the Kyrene and Tempe Union races, however, came close to the amount raised by Ahwatukee resident and longtime educator Dr. Linda Thor in her quest for reelection to the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board.
Thor was facing a challenge by Shelli Boggs of Queen Creek. Boggs, a former member of the East Valley Institute of Technology Governing Board, has gained notoriety for posing on social media with an assault rifle.
Thor reported raising a whopping $50,314 while Boggs reported zero.
Voters in at least a portion of Ahwatukee also were deciding on another community college district board race: one between incumbent Laurin Hendrix and Jacqueline Smith, vice president of the ASU Foundation.
Hendrix, a former legislator, won a two-year seat on the Gilbert Town Council in August and is allowed to hold a seat on the community college board.
Hendrix did not file a report, indicating he did not raise enough to meet the $1,200 minimum threshold for filing a campaign finance statement, while Smith reported $40,195 in donations and spending totaling $23,863.
