Tempe Union High School District is planning in-person graduations May 20.
The district’s plan, still under development, emerged during a casual discussion among governing board members at their regular meeting last week as they were figuring out which commencement exercise each would be participating in
Despite the best efforts of administrators, graduations were held virtually last year as the pandemic’s summer surge forced the cancellation of a proposed mid-summer commencement exercises.
Although the board made no fanfare about announcing a plan for in-person commencement exercises, district spokeswoman Megan Sterling a few days later confirmed Tempe Union’s intention when asked about it by the Ahwatukee Daily News.
“These details haven’t been made public quite yet,” she said.
Asked about proms and senior recognition assemblies, Sterling said in an email, “There will not be official proms in a traditional sense (dancing). Each school site is working with their senior class and leadership to plan a special celebration event for seniors on the date that was earmarked for prom.”
Dancing would conflict with the district’s emphasis on social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19.
During the board’s brief discussion, President Brian Garcia noted that all seven members will start out graduation night at Compadre High School, likely
because this will be the last commencement exercise on that campus because
it’s being closed at the end of this school year and its program moved to Marcos De Niza High.
Several board members picked a second commencement because they had a niece, nephew or some other relative in the graduating class.
Armando Montero of Ahwatukee, for example, said he was going to the ceremony at his alma mater, Desert Vista High, because his brother was graduating.
Tempe Union becomes the latest East Valley school district that is definitively planning for an in-person commencement, though some of the details still to be worked out will be the limits on the number of guests each senior can invite and how audience members will be seated in each school’s stadium.
All large venues traditionally used by larger schools for graduation are closed to commencement exercises this spring.
Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified announced in-person commencement exercises, as have Chandler Unified and Mesa Public Schools. Higley p;ans to limit the number of guests to two per grad though that number might be doubled if COVID-19 levels indicate it’s safe.
Proms are still out, although there have been reports that parents are organizing them at private venues.
The brief discussion of each member’s commencement visit preceded a
presentation by Corona del Sol High School Principal Nathan Kleve on what he and his counterparts at the other district high schools are doing to keep seniors on track or get them on track for graduation either in May or at the end of summer make-up classes.
Kleve outlined an array of efforts that enable principals and staff to pinpoint any student’s progress with such accuracy that they can even tell when a paper or some other assignment has not been completed so that staff can intervene with those students.
“It seems like it’s on track as a normal school year,” Kleve said. “You’ll see fourth quarter kids ramp up and they know it’s the end of the semester, so that effort
really is streamlined. Being on campus and having that in-person learning is also definitely a positive for a lot of our students that need hands-on daily interaction. And so I think we’re going to finish the year strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.