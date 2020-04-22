With unemployment in Arizona reaching a level that one economist called “shockingly high” the battle over whether it’s time to reopen businesses has reached Ahwatukee – at least on social media.
Ahwatukee residents Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Scott Weinberg, who has filed a statement of interest in running for Kyrene Governing Board, chided closures in unrelated Twitter postings.
Meanwhile, Jim Welch, executive director of the Mountain Park Ranch Homeowners Association, disputed an AFN report that a resident said the HOA tennis courts were crowded.
Welch told AFN, “I took a lot of heat” when he closed the HOA’s recreational facilities, some before any official closures were announced by the governor or Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
“I was only being proactive and considering the health and safety of our HOA, so I had closed our amenities even prior to when we had to close them by law,” he said.
Welch said the HOA closed pools and limited access to other facilities on March 18 and that 12 days later, playgrounds and tennis courts were closed. A week later, volleyball and basketball courts were closed.
That’s not the case at Pecos Park, where at least pickleball and tennis courts remain open.
The state Department of Health Services’ latest report on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ahwatukee showed little change in the week since it began reporting cases by ZIP code.
The latest report showed that Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes recorded a combined total of 48 to 52 cases. The 85045 ZIP had “6 to 10,” according to the report, while 85044 had 16 and 85048 had 26.
Health Director Cara Christ has cautioned that the ZIP code data should not be interpreted as showing where it is safer and that the ZIPs are pulled from reports where the department receives from lab reports.
As Arizona recorded 95,382 new unemployment claims last week – down from 132,382 the week before – Chad Stone, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, called the new number “shockingly high” and predicted claims will rise even higher.
“This is extraordinary in our history, this rapid surge in employment, joblessness and it is going to continue for a while longer for sure,” Stone said. “When we start to go back to work it (unemployment) will come down, but it will remain high because the economy is not going to instantly snap back.”
As the pandemic’s economic toll mounts, so too have protests and demands that businesses closed as “non-essential” be allowed to reopen and that social distancing guidelines be eased.
Mayor Kate Gallego waded into the argument with a press release late last week in which she said:
“The pull to reopen our economy in a post-COVID world is understandably strong. I, too, want to help our business community and return to some semblance of normalcy. However, any restart needs to be led by the advice of medical professionals.
“Restarting the economy too soon is perhaps more disastrous than waiting—it is not a switch to be turned on and off. Yesterday, the White House released guidelines for reopening the economy, including gateway criteria laying out a tiered approach. I support these criteria and believe they should be followed in Arizona.”
She followed up with a series of posts on Twitter that repeated those remarks and one added, “Currently, Arizona is not meeting the criteria to proceed with a May 1 reopening. In order for us to meet these metrics we need more widespread testing, including asymptomatic individuals, and a more robust contact-tracing program.”
Gallego’s position drew a rebuke from DiCiccio.
Although he did not named Gallego, DiCiccio posted, “Our economy needs to open, politicians pushing complete lockdown are individuals who never had a real job. Notice politicians continuing to get paychecks are pushing lockdown.
“People with families to feed want to get back to work. If the politicians really cared about the public, they would give up their paychecks at the same time they expect others to give up theirs.”
After President Trump released his three-phased plan for reopening the economy, Capitol Media Services asked Gov. Doug Ducey’s office for reaction.
Press aide Patrick Ptak replied by citing Ducey’s April 14 press conference.
In that appearance, Ducey said he, not Trump, will decide when to reopen the economy.
He is still using May 1 as a target date to start removing restrictions he has placed on both what businesses can operate and personal movement of Arizonans.
“It’s too early right now for me to say there’s something magical about May 1,’’ the governor said Tuesday. “Of course, I’m hopeful. I want to be aspirational on this.’’
But Ducey said any decisions he makes about the April 30 expiration of his orders will be based on what he thinks is appropriate for Arizona.
“If those need to be extended, we’ll extend them,’’ he said. “If they can be changed, they’ll be changed.’’
Ptak last Friday reiterated his boss’ statements, saying Ducey had participated in a governors-only call with the President, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx in which they laid out the new guidelines.
“These guidelines are comprehensive, thoughtful and provide a good blueprint for states,” Ptak said. “As the governor consults with Dr. Cara Christ, tracks the data, and listens to business leaders, these federal guidelines will help him make important decisions in the days and weeks ahead.”
Meanwhile, Weinberg derided social distancing and seemed to be rapping Sen. Martha McSally in one of two Twitter posts last Saturday.
“I’m having trouble working out at my gym because it has been SHUT DOWN for a month,” he wrote. “Why don’t you do something useful besides photo ops and pushing government handouts?”
Directly beneath that he posted a Twitter message from McSally that referred to her answers to questions about COVID-19 that she frequently hears.
Prior to that Twitter post, Weinberg said he would be flouting social distancing altogether.
“I will be attending a private gathering today of more than 10 people that I have not seen for over a month,” he wrote. “I am not wearing a mask. I am not wearing gloves. I will not stay 6 feet away. I will hug and shake hands. I will talk, laugh, eat and drink. I will live without fear.”
Cronkite News and Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.