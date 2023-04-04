Police bust alleged thief in Ahwatukee lot

Don’t tell Allan Rosen that neighborhood crime watches don’t work.
The Ahwatukee resident got a first-hand lesson March 22 when a career criminal boldly entered his garage when the door was raised and stole his SUV, according to Phoenix Police.
The next day Phoenix officers busted the alleged thief, Alfred Gomez, 37, in the Kyrene De Las Los Lomas parking lot and confiscated Rosen’s van and a huge number of bicycles and other personal items that apparently had been stolen from other Ahwatukee homes.
“The suspect has been ‘working’ the Ahwatukee Custom and Equestrian Estates for at least the last 30 days,” Rosen told AFN. “He was caught on several videos but was unknown to police until (March 23).”
On Wednesday he was seen on video at 4 am trying to enter vehicles on S. Tusayan Court and hours later stole Rosen’s SUV.
“He drove away with the vehicle while I was inside my home,” a stunned Rosen said, adding that he promptly notified police.
This is also were watchful neighbors come into the picture.
“My observant neighbor Amy Stanley of Warpaint Drive spotted my vehicle in the parking lot of Los Lomas Elementary and notified me,” said Rosen, who immediately went to the scene and identified the vehicle as his.
“I found my vehicle full of stolen items including; Mountain bikes, snow skis, surf boards, golf clubs, tools, back packs and dozens of other items including jewelry, wallets etc.,” Rosen said.
“As I was calling the police to report the discovery of my vehicle and its contents, the suspect arrived on a newly stolen electric bicycle. He attempted to enter my vehicle to leave with his ill-gotten goods Before he could go, Phoenix Police arrived.”
Rosen also was pretty lucky that officers arrived when they did.
Police said they officers found a loaded handgun in Gomez’s waistband. He was subdued and handcuffed quickly by the first officer on scene. Police said the suspect as a lengthy record of felony convictions, according to Rosen.
For his part, Rosen, a resident of the Ahwatukee Custom Estates since 1987, is grateful to “the highly observant eye of neighbor Amy Stanley.”
And he also has a reminder for all Ahwatukee residents: “Neighborhood watching works.”
