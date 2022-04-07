Legendary Wild Horse raceway closing for good

After four decades of racing thrills, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park will be closed forever next year as the Gila River Indian Community’s development arm takes a giant step toward creating a 3,300-acre entertainment-retail-office complex.
The Wild Horse Pass Development Authority announced March 25 the former Firebird International Raceway would hold its final National Hot Rod Association race (NHRA) next February at the 440-acre complex, which includes a drag strip, road course and 2.4-mile oval motorboat racing lake.
“For nearly 40 years, the NHRA, in conjunction with the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority, has wowed Arizona spectators and fans at the fastest quarter-mile in Arizona,” its brief announcement on social media stated. “Wild Horse Pass Development Authority is excited to celebrate the final race of this storied racetrack, February 2023.”
Authority Interim General Manager Elizabeth Antone added, “Arizona has been an incredible supporter of the NHRA and Wild Horse Pass Motorsport Park for the past four decades and we are very grateful for this tremendous fan support. We know this final race will be a celebration that NHRA fans are famous for.”
Neither tribal nor authority officials returned phone calls and emails seeking further comment.
Also not commenting was Sunbelt Holdings, a Scottsdale development company that was charged by the GRIC early last year with leading the creation of a mega-complex that would include additional hotels, wellness and event centers, an outdoor amphitheater for concerts, sports facilities, outdoor recreation and parks, restaurants, retail establishments and an office park.
When the tribe and Sunbelt announced the development plan in January 2021, Sunbelt President John Graham said, “The stuff we do is long term in nature. Our first plan is kind of a 10-year plan but I would believe between this land and other tribal land around it that it’s a 30-year build-out.”
The Wild Horse Pass Authority has been promoting that development on its website as a federal
Opportunity Zone, where companies can secure big tax breaks for developing new properties and upgrading existing ones in areas designated as economically distressed.
“Where Interstate 10 Meets Loop 202, Opportunity Meets Its Destination,” the authority states, noting the “3,300-acre master planned commercial development (is) offering sites for: entertainment, retail, office and themed attractions. Available sites range in size to accommodate from 1,000 to 1,000,000 square feet with no real-property tax.”
Phoenix Rising, the state’s largest professional soccer team, last year opened a new 6,200-seat stadium on the site.
The tribe also had made a pitch
to host the 2021 Arizona State Fair
as the pandemic threatened its usual Phoenix venue, but fair officials decided the site lacked sufficient infrastructure to accommodate hundreds of thousands of fair visitors and that time
was too short to address those major issues there.
While the raceway is going away, a longtime school that teaches racing and other sophisticated driving techniques isn’t moving.
“The recent announcement regarding the future of the drag racing track at Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park will not have an impact on our operations or course offerings,” said Mike Kessler, general manager at Radford Racing School.
“Our legendary 1.6-mile racetrack is the heart and soul of our school, and we’ll continue to be a world-class driver training facility and motorsports destination for performance enthusiasts worldwide,” Kessler added.
Radford Racing School takes its name from Radford Motors, a storied British car manufacturer with brands like Rolls Royce and Bentley. The school’s four owners bought the property after the 50-year-old Bondurant School of High Performance Driving tanked several years ago in a multimillion-dollar bankruptcy.
Following the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority’s announcement, the racing fan website dragzine.com said the Motorsports Park closing was related to a pending overhaul of the Wild Horse Pass Exit on the I-10.
“Wild Horse Pass officials shared rather unceremoniously via its social media channels that a new overpass/roadway for the I-10 extension will use the space now occupied by the track, with construction presumably set to begin sometime in 2023,” dragzine said, adding:
“Mind you, this highway overpass was not part of the The Wild Horse Pass Development Authority plans shown to the public last January (2021), so this is clearly a recent development, and one that vastly shortened the time that Arizona locals thought they had left to enjoy the facility.”
The only problem is that there are no existing plans to overhaul that interchange in the near future, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments, a leading agency for transportation development in the county.
Rather, that interchange reconstruction at this point has yet to even make the drawing board, according to John Bullen, MAG transportation economic and finance program manager.
“It’s still in the planning stage, if
you will,” Bullen said. “We’ve been working with Gila River Indian Community
a lot over the last several years, quite honestly. And, there’s been some
discussion – I would say, there’s been interest for a new (interchange) sort of in that vicinity.”
Bullen said MAG also has been discussing improvements to State Route 347, which runs along the southeastern edge of the proposed mega-development site near Maricopa.
“So right now, we’re sort of waiting for information from them what their concept is, what those plans are, what that development is, so that we can then take that and feed it into the MAG socio-economic models,” he said.
“Because whenever you’re talking about the addition of a new interchange, we have our traffic modeling or sophisticated modeling and it sort of has to warrant a new interchange. And so we’re waiting for that data to feed into the model to see if that warrants an additional interchange.”
“Nothing is concrete right now,” he added. “There are no plans. Obviously, we have funding set aside. There’s this acknowledgment, and I think commitment that, ‘hey, we’re going to improve access to the Wild Horse Pass area, but we don’t know what that looks like, because we’re still waiting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.