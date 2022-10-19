$2M sanction on Lakes course owner sought

The Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course may finally be fully reopened nine years after owner Wilson Gee and his partners closed it, but the two homeowners who waged an eight-year legal battle to have that done want the last word in the fight.
And it’s an expensive one.
On their behalf, attorney Tim Barnes last week asked a Superior Court judge to order ALCR to pay a $2 million “coercive sanction, to ensure compliance and redress the damage to plaintiffs and their community.”
The $2 million sanction was set in November 2020 by Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo if the course was not opened for play on Sept. 1, 2022 and the work completed by Aug. 31, 2022.
Another judge last month delayed the opening deadline until mid-October after ALCR and the court-appointed special master supervising the restoration said more time was needed to allow Bermuda grass to fully root before golfers started playing.
But now Superior Court Judge Melissa Iver Julian – the fourth judge to be assigned to a case filed in 2014 – has been asked to levy Campagnolo’s threatened sanction for failure to meet the Aug. 31, 2022, completion date.
“Photographic and other evidence affirms that ALCR continues to fail to meet the deadline,” Barnes’ motion states, adding that the $2 million penalty would be “extending and strengthening its (the court’s) March 18, 2022, order appointing special master.”
“Not surprisingly, Judge Campagnolo accurately predicted that ‘ALCR’s history, as magnified by Mr. Gee’s historical involvement with the Golf Course, strongly indicates that ALCR will do all it can to stall and delay its obligations under the Judgment.’
“Consequently, because defendants from the outset to the present day continue in their dilatory manner, Plaintiffs request imposition of the maximum $2 million coercive sanction.”
Barnes’ motion cites several of the reports filed by the special master during the work last summer:
“For example, his June 11, 2022, report states, ‘I’m requesting and encouraging everyone involved to continue to have the sense of urgency we need in terms of staffing, equipment’; and the August 6, 2022, report stated, “Mario continues to do a good job but we need to get him the necessary resources (staff and the proper equipment) over the next three (3) weeks so he can succeed in getting all the remaining work completed.’”
Barnes also alleges that Gee’s failure to rebuild the clubhouse and instead provide “a 15 ft. by 32 ft. manufactured building” further violates the orders of both Hannah and Campagnolo.
“The Sanctions Order expressly requires ALCR to restore the Golf Course with all the ‘amenities mentioned in the Declarations, such as a pro shop, pathways, etc.’
“Because Ahwatukee Lakes was Arizona’s top–rated executive golf course, its ample clubhouse was a bustling center of sport, commerce, community and camaraderie – part of the backdrop for Judge Hannah’s finding that any restoration must be ‘consistent with the reasonable expectations that the golf course created among the benefitted homeowners.”
Barnes also said the restoration is not complete, citing damaged concrete cart paths, restrooms in disrepair, tunnel walls covered by graffiti, “lake beds uncleaned unsealed or abandoned,” and a bridge that was “generously, shoddy work that reflects a ‘workmanship be damned’ attitude.”
Barnes asserted “ALCR and its predecessor owners have battled plaintiffs since long before” the suit was filed by homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin on Oct. 10, 2014.
He cites a 2018 ruling by Superior Court Judge John Hannah – the first judge in the case – that the previous owner, Bixby Village, “through Wilson Gee operated the golf course but allowed it to deteriorate and from early on were planning to turn it into a 300-unit housing tract.”
Gee in 2015 had a tentative agreement to sell the 105-acre course for about $9 million to The True Life Companies, which had planned to build 270 homes, a school, a café and a 5-acre farm.
But True Life backed out of the deal after losing a fierce campaign to have at least half the 5,400 Lakes homeowners agree to a change in the property’s land use regulations to allow that development.
“The Ahwatukee community listened, then vigorously and repeatedly rejected any plan to pave over the golf course,” Barnes wrote. “In turn, Wilson Gee retaliated by closing the course, surrounding it with an unsightly cyclone fence
“In quick steps, Bixby Group cut off the course’s irrigation systems, drained the lakes, cannibalized usable equipment and stripped the course’s 18 greens for sod. While Bixby expeditiously packed some of the course’s bounty off to its other golf courses in the Ahwatukee area at the Lakes Golf Course, it turned the water off for eight years!
“Without a water supply, the Golf Course’s grass died, and its physical condition deteriorated. Hundreds of mature trees withered, destroyed – devastating wildlife, migratory birds, flora and fish. The value of neighboring homes whose occupants had invested life savings to ensure a secure retirement in a cohesive neighborhood cascaded south. The once verdant Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course became the neighborhood blight, and an environmental cause celebre.”
In seeking sanctions, Barnes quotes Campagnolo’s order, which states:
“The third deadline as to completion of construction means what it says: Completion means completion. Not substantial completion. Not partial completion. Completion means that the Golf Course is open for golfing on all 18 holes, and that any amenities mentioned in the Declarations, such as a pro shop, pathways, etc. are ready for usage by golfers.”
