Kyrene School District Governing Board members last week hailed the gradual return of students to classrooms.
During a meeting Sept. 22 – two days before third through fifth readers returned – Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely recounted her visits to campuses where K-2 students returned the previous Thursday.
“Every campus I visited repeatedly shared how happy they were to have students returning to their schools,” said Vesely.
She briefly reiterated the virus-mitigation strategies that are in place at all campuses, noting signs outside of the school entrances remind parents to make daily health checks before dropping their child off at school that includes taking their child’s temperature and watching for other possible symptoms of COVID-19.
The return to classrooms couldn’t come soon enough for Laura Myers, a mother of a fifth grader at Lagos Elementary in Ahwatukee.
Her 10-year-old daughter misses socializing with classmates, Myers said, adding that the closures have negatively affected “almost all” elementary school students.
Board President Michael Myrick and member Michelle Fahy said they too were thrilled that campuses were reopening.
The board met two days before new data posted by the Maricopa County Public Health Department showed that two of the three benchmarks used by districts as a reopening guide are now in the “green” category, signifying minimal virus spread.
However, positive COVID-19 tests were slightly up during the most recent week posted – the data is 12 days old when posted. Positivity rates rose from 3.07 percent to 3.82 percent. Readings below 5 percent are considered safe for five-day in-class learning.
The only category showing moderate virus spread – cases per 100,000 people – showed improvement with the most recent metrics, showing a decline from 37 to 32.
Myrick noted that it was inevitable that there would be some positive cases with the reopening of schools, but noted that the district has a comprehensive system for dealing with them.
Meanwhile, the board adopted a suicide prevention training program for all employees who deal with students in sixth through 8th grade.
The training is required to begin this year in all districts under a law that Ahwatukee state Sen. Sean Bowie pushed through the Legislature two years ago. The law covers school personnel working with students in 6th through 12th grades.
The policy requires all employees to learn how to identify at-risk children and what to do about it.
“I think this is really important” said board member John King, “we need to take care of this.”
The next board meeting will be held on October 13, after all Kyrene grades will be open for in-classroom learning.
