3 projects would bring 856 apartments to Ahwatukee

Ahwatukee would see 856 new apartments across three developments over the next three or four years if a proposed 417-unit complex on 50th Street near Ray Road wins a rezoning request from the city early next year.
Nearly half that total already is assured with the ongoing conversion of the former Clarion Hotel on E. La Puente Avenue near Elliot Road and the I-10 and the massive Upper Canyon development along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
The latter includes 329 apartment units along with 1,050 single-family homes and 150 townhouses. It and the Quinn Ahwatukee apartments already have city approvals.
The third project was the subject of an online neighborhood meeting Nov. 1 conducted by developer Everest Holdings and its partner, PB Bell, which would raze the two-building office complex at 15210 S. 50th St.
In its place about 1,500 feet south of the southeast corner of 50th and Ray, the developers would build four three-story buildings and two four-story buildings housing what they call “highly amenitized” apartments aimed at “high-earning” single professionals and couples.
Attorney Manjula M. Vaz and PB Bell Principal R. Chapin Bell said they hope to bring their request before Phoenix City Council in March. That means they would need to present an informational overview to the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee next month prior to the panel’s vote on a recommendation in January.
From there it would go to the Phoenix Planning Commission in February, according to their timetable for the approval process.
Bell said the complex would be no different from the complexes he has developed in the Valley over 42 years that house more than 20,000 apartments.
“We focus all our developments on really high quality, highly amenitized communities in markets that really have a need for housing,” he said, adding they include “high quality fitness centers, dog parks, business centers for the residents, resort-style pools” for “high quality residents that really want to live here.”
Plans submitted by Everest Holdings indicate the two four-story buildings, which will be about 48 feet high, will be around the pool and clubhouse.
In all there would be four clusters of buildings “with ample resident parking and guest parking,” Bell said, “with lots
of beautiful access drive aisles” that would “minimize any walking that needs to be done.”
Bell said outdoor amenities will include a dog park, a multipurpose lot with barbecue areas, a fire pit and a tot lot.
The buildings “are designed to envision a timeless modern architectural style for the community,” he added, “through a mixture of extra materials that includes faux wood siding, stone veneer, brick veneer and each of these materials complements the modern design which you’ve seem put there a lot lately.”
“We cater to both old and young business professionals that that have high incomes and who can afford to live in these communities but really want to live near the areas where they work,” Bell said, adding that only 8% of the units in Ahwatukee would have three bedrooms.
Bell and Vaz also said the complex would “strengthen the retail in the area” and would attract tenants who work in nearby office complexes.
But the three residents who tuned in for the briefing were most concerned about the project’s impact on heavily congested Ray Road between 48th Street and the interstate.
Traffic on 50th Street also was a concern, given that there would be one entrance on 50th near E. Thistle Landing Drive and the complex is practically next door to the massive warehouse complex now under construction on 28 acres leased by Kyrene School District to Via West.
“According to our traffic study, current trip generation would see 223 trips in the a.m. rush hour and 220 trips during the p.m. rush hour,” Vaz said.
“You won’t have everybody coming back at 5 o’clock or 6 o’clock,” she continued. “So you would typically see less traffic from multifamily than you would in a commercial site or industrial.”
But Vaz’s explanation didn’t satisfy resident Constance Holcomb, who has lived in the general area for 28 years.
“We love this neighborhood for the very reasons that you’ve listed,” she told the developer and the lawyer. “And we’re not opposed to the project.
“We are opposed strenuously to the amount of traffic that this is going to bring in, for the very reasons you’ve listed are the reasons that traffic will increase. It’s a nightmare for us out here,” she said, adding, “The traffic signals are so messed up.”
Holcomb reiterated a concern she expressed a week earlier during a neighborhood meeting on the Via West project, which is estimated to generate 1,800 vehicle trips a day, mostly from trucks that the developer said would likely head north to Ray Road in order to reach I-10.
She said signals along Ray Road between 48th and I-10 are not properly synched so that traffic heading east on Ray gets so congested with the additional traffic exiting the freeway “that you have to park on the bridge” crossing over the interstate.
“We need a guarantee that these
traffic signals are going to be fixed,” Holcomb said, telling Vaz and Bell “it would be really great if you put your support behind this.”
“We don’t want to wait to be told ‘we’ll do something after,’” Holcomb said. “We need some help putting pressure on the city to get this timing on the lights changed.”
Vaz responded to Holcomb’s concerns by stating, “Well, let me see – happy to chat more. I appreciate that. I certainly appreciate your comments.”
Later she said, “We’re happy to talk to the city.”
Nelson Holcomb pointed out that their project also will require “quite a lot of demolition work” when the existing office complex is razed.
Vaz said she and other members of the development team “would be happy to sit down with you” to discuss a construction plan once they have one.
Bell said they anticipate starting construction in the third or fourth quarter of next year and estimated an 18-month timetable to complete the project.
Of the other two apartment projects already approved for Ahwatukee, the Upper Canyon project’s timetable is the least clear.
Blandford Homes had indicated early this year that it hopes to have homes
on the market sometime in 2024, but said a “high quality” apartment developer would be building the complex,
which early plans designated for the southeast portion of the 373-acre site, near 19th Avenue and the South
Mountain Freeway.
An appraisal of the property that was done for the state Land Department before it auctioned the tract indicated that the 44-acre piece of the parcel currently zoned for apartments and another 11 acres zoned commercial could be moved elsewhere on the site. There has been no indication Blandford plans to do that.
Quinn Holdings’ conversion of the Clarion Hotel has been slowed down by supply chain disruptions, developer Josh Wertlieb said in July.
Quinn Holdings is turning 188 hotel rooms into eight “micro studios,” six conventional studios and 96 one-bedroom apartments that will be marketed at a rental rate starting at $1,200 a month, according to a presentation made to the Village Planning Committee in October 2021.
The Ray Road project comes at a time when building permits for multifamily are at a record high in the Valley as real estate investors turn to apartment complex developments in the face of rising rents and a marked slowdown in new-home construction.
The Cromford Report, a leading
analyst of the Valley’s housing scene, reported last month that “2022 will go down as the busiest year ever for multifamily permits, reporting a combined total of 5,599 units were approved in the third quarter of this year in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
