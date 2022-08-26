Pandemic still crushes TU student performance

The pandemic continues to impact student performance and proficiency in basic subjects in Tempe Union high schools, including the two in Ahwatukee, and district officials say they may need a three-year recovery plan.
COVID-19 and safety protocols have been especially harsh on the academic performance of students who are either Native American, Hispanic, African American, English learners or have disabilities.
Moreover, dropout rates have increased at all six Tempe Union high schools to varying degrees in the last two school years while graduation rates slipped slightly but still remain above the statewide average of 75%.
That data, mainly results from the American College Test administered to last school year’s juniors, were presented to the Tempe Union Governing Board last week, causing some members alarm and frustration.
“Minority kids are suffering hard,” Hodge said. “So what are we going to go outside of that box to find other ways that may be working for other areas and other states? We’ve got to go beyond just Arizona and find out what we can do because minority kids are suffering.”
“I’m emotional because how bad it looks to me right now,” she continued. “So I just want to know what can we do to look outside that box because apparently whatever we’re doing is just not working for that (group of) kids and it’s breaking my heart.”
Kimberly Hilgers, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, agreed, stating she looked at what every other school district in Arizona is doing, as well as those in higher-performing states.
“Sometimes this keeps me up at night,” Hilgers said. “So really, this school year, we have to focus on learning. We have to do this.”
The performance data came from ACT tests administered in 2021-22 to students who are now seniors.
The ACT test is a curriculum-based education and career planning tool for students that assesses their mastery of college-readiness standards.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil noted, “Student performance means the credit-gathering trajectory needs of our students so we can graduate our students on time because that’s one of the biggest responsibilities that we have.”
The results – which mirror performance results from the same test in most other Arizona school districts – also showed disparities in the overall scores between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools, the district’s two largest campuses.
The data showed:
Across the district, 18.7% of students are highly proficient and 22.6% proficient in math while 31.8% were minimally proficient. At Desert Vista, 62.3% were either proficient or highly proficient in math while only 31% were proficient or highly proficient at Mountain Pointe compared to 69% who were partially or minimally proficient.
In English Language Arts, 48% of students district-wide were proficient or highly proficient compared to 52% who were no more than minimally proficient. At the two Ahwatukee high schools, those results broke down to 67.4% proficient or highly proficient and 32.7% minimally or partially proficient at Desert Vista. At Mountain Pointe, 37.8% were proficient or highly proficient compared to 62.2% who failed to show proficiency in English.
District-wide, proficiency levels were abysmal among almost all minority groups. Close to 90% of all English learners are not proficient in math or English and even higher percentages of students with disabilities failed to show proficiency in those subjects.
Failure to achieve basic proficiency in English and math was exceptionally high – more than 75% – among Native Americans and almost as high among Hispanic students.
Other data showed:
As with statewide averages, Tempe Union’s dropout rate district-wide was higher in each of the last two school years than in the previous three, though still lower than the state average. Hilgers said that number, however, also includes an increase in the “mobility rate” among students statewide, meaning they simply could have gone to another district to finish their high school education. However, she said, “Student mobility represents a disruption in learning.”
Desert Vista showed a slight increase in the dropout rate in 2021-22 – but lower than all other Tempe Union schools except Corona del Sol – while Mountain Pointe’s dropout rate in the last school year was nearly double that in 2020-21.
Graduation rates across all Tempe Union campuses dropped to varying degrees. District-wide, Tempe Union’s 85% graduation rate this year, while higher than the state’s 75% graduation rate, was the lowest the district has seen in three years.
Desert Vista’s graduation rate dipped from 95% in 2020-21 to 94% this year but was still the highest in Tempe Union, along with Corona. Mountain Pointe’s graduation rate fell below 90% for the first time in three years to 87%.
“The pandemic has impacted growth, it’s impacted proficiency as well as enrollment and mobility across the state of Arizona,” Hilgers told the board.
“It’s written that the effect of the pandemic on learning is similar to that of a sustained headwind,” she continued. “And that is because it’s slowing the rate at which kids progress, but it’s also because it’s a slower rate. It’s also limiting the progress that kids can ultimately make in school.”
“We’ve tried to meet these educational needs for our student,” Hilgers added. “We have illness, loss and economic hardship that the pandemic is inflicting, in addition to some of the disruptions in a school setting, that negatively affect the achievement of kids despite the fact that we returned to in-person learning a year ago.”
Hilgers also noted that similar findings across the state were disclosed by the Helios Education Foundation, an education think tank in Arizona and Florida.
The Helios Foundation study found that “students in the early grades were experiencing larger academic impacts than those in the older grades,” she said. “The student achievement in both ELA and math has been impacted but the impact on math has been greater. “
Hilgers said the district will use the data “to really fully understand the impact of the pandemic on students, teachers, families and schools and we want to use this information to guide our decision making.”
She also said, “What we would like to do is create a multi- year recovery plan to respond to the disruptive learning that occurred over the last two years.”
But board President Brian Garcia remained frustrated after Hilgers’ presentation, noting “throwing money does not mean it’s going to get better and stating:
“This is not just for us. It’s a state and national trend. But I’m quite frankly sick and tired of all of our students not getting to where they need to be prepared.”
But Hilgers said she believed that “a laser-like focus on student achievement” like the one she and other district officials used a few years ago to bring up student performance at McClintock High can work district-wide.
“Not every teacher liked it. Not every student liked it. But we did it,” she said of McClintock. “And we enlisted the support of students. We’ve got to get back. We’ve got to reset. We’ve got to get back to what we did or we’re going to continue down this road for years. And that impacts our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.