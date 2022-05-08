Pickleball court funding a drop in city budget bucket

The ongoing effort by two Ahwatukee residents to bring pickleball courts to Desert Foothills Park notched another victory last week after City Councilman Sal DiCiccio got the city Parks and Recreation Department to convert both – not just one – of the two tennis courts to dual use.
“More great news,” DiCiccio said in a release. “I just learned from our city manager that this year’s budget will now include funding for two new pickleball courts in Ahwatukee – not just one.
“Additional funding has been added to renovate and repair two existing tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park and convert them to dual purpose courts for tennis and pickleball. This is an update from what I was initially told that we would only be getting one court converted. I worked hard with City staff to make this community request a reality, and I am pleased with the results we got. This funding will ensure more opportunities for the community to enjoy our outdoors while getting in some exercise!”
The day before DiCiccio’s announcement, City Manager Jeff Barton sent City Council a preliminary $1.78 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 21 that includes $21,000 “to resurface tennis courts and add lines to create two pickleball courts at the Desert Foothills Park.”
That spending was part of a total $3 million Barton is adding to the trial budget he released about a month ago based on community recommendations. That $3 million is part of a $24 million increase in total spending that Barton added largely in response to council members’ requests.
Council is scheduled to take up preliminary approval of the budget on May 17 with final adoption slated for June 1.
The pickleball addition is the least costly of eight separate spending increases or additions Barton made in response to community requests made during budget town halls.
The others include increasing grants to community arts groups from $75,000 to $275,000; allocating $250,000 to study infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations; $750,000 for a youth workforce education program called Elevate EdAZ; another $300,000 to the $200,000 initially allotted for the “threatened buildings program”; a raise from $600,000 to $1.2 million for the road safety projects; and $229,000 to reopen the center at the base of South Mountain Park “to offer residents culturally relevant education programs” with the addition of 2.5 new positions.
Nor does the money allotted for the creation of dual-purpose courts come close to the $21 million in Council’s pet projects.
That includes another $1.5 million for affordable housing, $1.6 million for “climate and sustainability,” $2.4 million for economic development, $3 million to help settle refugees, immigrants and unsheltered people; $3 million for the Parks and Recreation Department and Phoenix Library and $6.9 million for public safety and criminal justice.
The $2.4 million for economic development will include the creation of 10 new jobs for the Community and Economic Development Department.
The $3 million for assisting unsheltered people, refugees and immigrants will generate 17 new positions.
The funding for the tennis courts’
conversion at Desert Foothills Park is not the end of the campaign being waged by Realtor Jill Ostendorp and resident
Carrie McNeish.
For one thing, they emailed DiCiccio and other city officials, thanking them for funding the project but asking them for repairs and some specific matters to address.
They asked the department to fix and replace fences, put a barrier between the two courts to catch balls, install new nets and adequate lights and clean the bathrooms regularly – something other Ahwatukee residents have sought for the bathrooms in other local parks.
They also told the officials that Ahwatukee resident Steve Manolis, a pickleball expert, was willing to work with the parks department to ensure that the conversion to the dual courts was accomplished correctly and with all the improvements they listed.
Asked if the parks department would work with them, spokesman Adam Waltz replied:
“The Parks Department will follow our typical project management protocols with this project being facilitated by Parks and Recreation staff. Moving forward, the City will be working with the contracting company to resurface and mark the courts, which is standard protocol.”
Ostendorp and McNeish declined comment on that response.
Meanwhile, the two women also are disputing the parks department’s characterization of a poll on how Desert Foothills Parks neighbors feel about adding eight pickleball courts. Contrary to the department’s report that the poll results were “about 50-50,” they showed that 87% of respondents favored the pickleball courts proposal they are pushing.
After filing a records request for the poll results, McNeish said, “Look at these results – not close at all There were 1016 responses received and 880 said they would like to see the courts as ‘multi use’ for both pickleball and tennis – that’s 87%.”
“The community at large supports this effort,” she said, adding the results did not include comments from people who live beyond a 3-mile radius of the park because the city discounted them.
The two women also are pinning part of their funding hopes on some $420,000 in impact fees collected from developers for new home construction in Ahwatukee. They’ve noted that much of that money has been generated recently by Blandford Homes’ Palma Brisas community not far from the park.
But a city official said that while impact fees are spent generally for projects in the community where they were generated, they are not necessarily spent near the new homes themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.