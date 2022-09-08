Scientists make for lively LD12 candidate debate

The two Ahwatukee scientists in the race to represent Legislative District 12 last week fueled a lively 90-minute debate sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
In what likely will be the only debate for the district that covers Ahwatukee as well as northern and west Chandler and parts of Tempe and Mesa, Senate Republican hopeful David Richardson and House Democratic candidate Stacey Travers stood out to a degree with stinging attacks on their opponents.
That’s not to say the others sat by passively.
House Republican hopefuls and Chandler residents Jim Chaston and Terry Roe, Democratic Senate contender Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe and House Democratic candidate Patty Contreras of Ahwatukee also weighed in on issues that included education funding, future water needs, local control over short-term rentals and abortion.
But as all six candidates vied for likes in a district dominated by voters who are not registered with either of their parties, Richardson and Travers were particularly outspoken. The debate can be viewed in its entirety at: youtu.be/sBn6hwyog_o
Starting with his opening remarks, Richardson kept hammering at Epstein’s record during six years in the House, stating, “she has not passed a single bill” in her six years in the House.
Epstein demanded a chance to rebut Richardson’s opening slam but after moderator/Arizona Agenda co-founder Hank Stevenson declined, she offered counter arguments to her opponent’s jabs.
In her closing statement, she said:
“I’m very proud to run on my record of standing up for consumers; for making sure we have a balance between the owners, the workers and the consumers in our economy; and making sure that we are looking out for small businesses, as well as making sure that our large businesses have room to innovate.”
Travers took to the offensive as the three Republicans candidates expressed support for the Legislature’s expansion of the school vouchers, or Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA), to include all parents even though voters four years ago overwhelmingly rejected a similar measure in a referendum.
While the Democrats said the expansion drained state funding for public schools in favor of private schools and homeschooling with far less oversight than school districts, the Republican hopefuls touted the program’s benefits for parents and children.
“Innovation and competition are really going to give our kids the best chance for education,” Roe said, adding:
“I didn’t get the vote for this, but I would vote for it. It is for our kids K through 12. I’m all for it.”
Added Chaston: “You don’t have to sacrifice public education for ESA. There’s room for both. But it’s very important for parents and having the parental rights and the transparency that they can pick the best education for their child…ESAs are incredibly important for parents to be able to do that and healthy competition in a free market system. It breeds innovation.”
All three Republicans also downplayed the 2018 referendum in which 65% of voters statewide rejected an expanded voucher system.
“I’m not sure whether they completely understood the entire issue because some of the marketing that happened with that initiative,” Chaston said, adding parents told him “they didn’t understand what that bill really was” and that the recently enacted measure was different from the one rejected by voters anyway.
Roe tore into initiatives generally, saying:
“I do not like voter initiatives …People will sign anything if you’re compelling and you go out and say, ‘Hey, would
you sign this?’ and they’ll give you your signature and address and then you gather the signatures, ends up on the ballot. It’s somewhat of a murky issue at times, many times, and that gets passed. Then there’s nothing that can be done with it. It can’t be altered ….then locks
in finance.”
Travers got personal in arguing that instead of widening ESA eligibility, the Legislature should have increased their worth for the students who were covered under the old system – kids in foster care or those with disabilities, children of active military and in schools classified as “D” and “F” schools.
“Who’s actually applied and had an ESA voucher for their children?” she asked.
Only her hand went up. Travers then explained how her daughter, who has a developmental disability, was not doing well with online instruction during the campus shutdown caused by the pandemic.
“So I went ahead and pulled her out and I got my ESA money. You know how much I got? I got $3,000,” she said, underscoring that it was less than half the $7,000 per student the new voucher system provides.
“If I’m an underserved community with my $7,000 and tuition is $20,000,” she asked, “where am I going to come up with that other $13,000?”
She also ripped the argument against voter initiatives, stating Republicans were contending, “on the one hand, we’re too stupid enough to know what we’re signing. But on the other hand, we’re smart enough to be able to make educational choices for our children. We can’t have it both ways.”
Education spending
Another education-related issue the candidates addressed was the state constitution’s Aggregate Spending Limit on school spending, which last school year could have provoked massive teacher and staff layoffs even though school districts had the money in the bank to pay them.
The Legislature at the last minute lifted the cap, but did not address the permanent elimination of the measure, which was passed in 1980. It also did not address raising the spending cap or funding measures that would effectively have neutralized it.
Contreras said Republicans in the Legislature last spring used the cap as a bargaining chip in budget negotiations and said, “We need to override it right away and refer it back to the voters.”
Chaston also favored asking voters to repeal the limit, but went further by arguing for a total revamping of the school system.
“The entire school-funding system is almost 50 years old,” Chaston said. “We need to revamp the way our education funding is created.”
He said he favored a mechanism that paid teachers well but that would also “stimulate innovation.”
Richardson said, “I am part of a group of incoming potential lawmakers who are already ready to take meaningful steps for improving our education system.”
He said the plan would include a $10,000 pay raise for teachers – “of course, tied to others requiring financial transparency and some other things.”
The transparency remark appeared to refer to the fact that only fewer than half of all K-12 teachers in Arizona saw their pay increase by 20% as Gov. Doug Ducey promised in 2018.
Epstein said “funding is my bailiwick” and that the main reason teachers didn’t see the full pay raise is “because year after year, my Republican colleagues have given dollars to K- 12 with one hand and taken it away with two other hands.”
Epstein also asserted her opponent “had the governor’s ear on the budget and yet there was no signing onto the educators’ budget.”
Richardson retorted, “Her legacy has been to say and do nothing for six years regarding education funding. And in this last session... about $960 million or so is going towards education. That is not going to be completely funneled away. They’re not butchering the budgets for schools.”
“What I’m saying respectfully,” he continued “is that our district needs leadership that will take steps in the right direction.”
Epstein retorted, “I couldn’t have been more supportive for education funding. I am there on the floor, speaking up for our children nearly every day about the legislative session.”
Water
While all the candidates agreed that ensuring a sufficient supply of water in Arizona is an important issue awaiting more action by the Legislature, they differed on what should be done.
“We really can’t take anything off the table at this point – whether it’s desalinization plants, whether it’s piping water, certainly conservation efforts…We can’t necessarily pick one of those out easily across the board and equally distribute across the board,” Chaston said. “We all need to take responsibility in our water’s future.”
Stating “it will take a lot of work and a lot of cooperation,” Contreras, like Epstein, questioned the cost of building a desalination plant in the Sea of Cortez and pumping the water to the Valley.
Roe said, “We’ve got smart people working on it and we need to keep our ear open and pay attention, see what comes next.”
Travers concurred, noting “it’s not an easy question to answer.”
Richardson said opponents were too pessimistic, stating, “I am excited about innovation that I know we’ll have to use.”
Adding “there’s actually a lot of water in Arizona” but that a lot of it is brackish. Richardson likened the cost of making it potable to the cost of sequencing the human genome: It was once extremely high and now can be done for $100.
“I am running because I’m very worried about our water,” he said. “I’m also excited about innovation that I know we’ll have to use. As a state we use less water now than we did in the 50s.
“Private industry did that, not government regulations. Regulation has a place (but) government is not going to innovate…There are a lot of ways we can incentivize innovation without over-regulating and killing industries.”
In response to Richardson’s assertion she had done nothing about water, Epstein said she and her fellow Democrats in the last session “worked very hard on making sure (the $1 billion water bill) was a far more transparent and accountable proposal than what the governor first brought.”
She also said she was deeply involved in what became bipartisan measures and referred to a quote that says, “You can get an awful lot done if you don’t care about whose name is on it.”
But Richardson shot back, “But everything that has passed, respectfully, does not have your name on it.” Stating other Democratic leaders do have their name on bills, he added, “One of the reasons I am running is I would like to see real bold leadership for our district, representing it the way deserves to be represented.”
Short-term Rental Controls
The Democratic candidates all favored giving regulation of short-term rentals back to municipalities, and Republicans stressed the need to balance the right of neighborhoods to be free of so-called “nuisance houses” and homeowners property rights.
“I think that we need to work with a League of Cities and Towns and have a long discussion about this,” Roe said while Chaston said, “We need to be careful about how much government gets involved in regulating different industries and causing problems for the free market.”
Contreras said, “The power to regulate this should go back to the cities” and noted how Sedona virtually has no affordable housing for the legion of service workers there because owners are using their homes for vacation rentals.
Travers and her party colleagues also stressed that the short-term rental issue inevitably tied back to the issue of home affordability.
“We’ve got what I feel is the product of predatory wholesale buying…Sometimes they’re not doing it as a single-family residence. Obviously they’re doing it so that they can make money with short-term rentals,” she said, adding:
“How do we sustain our housing unless we start trying to find these guidelines and guardrails that allow residents who are here already to be able to live sustainably in housing and then be able to accommodate the people that do want to live here and don’t just want to make a quick buck?”
Abortion
With Democrats asked what limits, if any, they would find acceptable on abortion and Republicans asked under what circumstances they would allow abortions, Travers turned her focus initially on the moderator.
“That is a question that would definitely come from a man because quite honestly, abortion is healthcare,” she remarked, joining Epstein and Contreras in the same argument that abortion is among a woman’s healthcare options and that government should not intrude on it.
Republicans did not directly disagree with the healthcare argument, and
instead focused on the fetus’ life as something missing in the Democrats’ equation.
Roe said, “If I had to hold my nose and vote for 12 weeks, then I could support that.” That was a reference to outlawing abortions after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Contreras contended that the U.S. Supreme Court had upended what was “settled law for the last 50 years” and that “we just need to make sure that we can keep abortion safe for everyone.”
Chaston said he agreed with Contreras on not allowing government interference but said, “There’s another life involved and I want to stand up and represent – and the government should represent – that other life and that’s why I’m pro-life.”
Travers shot back, “What about the life of the mother?”
Richardson said he would favor a ban after 12 or 13 weeks but he also said “there’s been a lot of false information spread” that confuses abortions and “miscarriage management” and that “while making an exception for the life of the mother is absolutely important , it’s probably legally irrelevant because that’s also not considered abortion.”
Epstein assailed Richardson’s language, saying, “These are political terms. These are not medical terms” and that he was not representing what most medical professionals are saying about a difference between a D&C operation and an abortion.
Adding that Roe v. Wade “was working for all of us,” she said, “We need to think about clarifying that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.