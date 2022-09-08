Scientists make for lively LD12 candidate debate

Arizona Agenda co-founder Hank Stevenson, bottom, moderated the Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate among the LD 12 candidates on Sept. 1. They included, all three Democratic candidates (top row) and the three Republicans (middle row) in the race. They are, top from left, Senate candidate and current Rep. Mitzi Epstein and House hopefuls Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers; middle: Senate candidate David Richardson and House hopefuls Jim Chaston and Terry Roe. The debate can be found at youtu.be/sBn6hwyog_o. (YouTube)