An Ahwatukee woman shot by police after refusing orders to put down a shotgun went from the hospital to a jail cell last Saturday.
Hannah Lee Kyyitan, 22, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries sustained around 5 p.m. Aug. 19 during an incident in an apartment complex at 13200 S. 48th St.
She spent three days in the hospital and was then booked into County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and one count of aggravated assault.
Phoenix Police said officers were responding to a call from a man who called the behavior clinic Terros to report Kyyitan, his roommate threatened him with a knife and also threatened to hurt herself.
Both the roommate and Terros personnel waited outside for officers and the suspect remained inside the apartment.
Officers arrived on scene and attempted to establish communication with the suspect and at some point, heard what they believed to be a gunshot inside the apartment.
The officers began evacuations of neighboring apartments while maintaining cover.
Eventually, the suspect stepped out of the apartment with a shotgun in her hands.
“Several commands were given to drop the gun, but she refused and raised it in the direction of the officers,” police said in an official statement.
At that point a 24-year-old officer with two years on the force fired at the suspect.
“The officers provided immediate lifesaving measures and the suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the police department statement said.
There were no injuries to the officers or other civilians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.