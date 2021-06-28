Eddie Ellis didn’t have a very difficult job hunt when he decided recently to hang it up as an engineer for Intel after 23 years and re-enter the real estate business.
The Ahwatukee man simple joined the seven-member real estate team led by someone he has known intimately since 2002 – his wife, Realtor Christie Ellis.
The parents of 16-year-old twins and Desert Vista High School students Ashley and Lizzie, Christie, a New York native, and Eddie, who grew up in North Carolina, met through mutual coworkers.
Besides the apparent “in” he had with the leader of the seven-member Christie Ellis Team, he also could point to his experience: he’s had his real estate license since 2006 and was involved in home transactions for the next two years.
“I never really left it,” Eddie said. “We have always had properties we own, for rentals and investments, and I have been involved from the beginning. My goal now is to find more of these opportunities.”
“After 23 years in engineering I was ready for something new,” explained Eddie, 51. “I loved what I did at Intel …but the timing seemed right to try something else.”
And the “something else” has changed a lot, he conceded.
“So much has changed!” Eddie said, including just about everything in the real estate business – “contracts, prices, inventory, technology, lending practices and the process.”
Eddie said that even though his wife is the team lead, she’s not exactly his boss “but definitely someone I will rely on.”
“Her years and success in the business will help me learn a lot as I try and decide what I want to get more involved in,” he said.
For her part, Christie said she “was excited for him” when Eddie broke the news that he wanted to return to his old career stomping ground.
“He has worked super hard for as long as I have known him, rarely taking his foot off the brake,” she said. “I am glad he can choose what he wants to do every day and what projects he wants to work on.”
And she said his presence on her team doesn’t represent a big change.
“He has always been a part of it behind the scenes. Now he can spend more time on our properties and I can focus more on clients,” she said. “It works out well.”
Christie got into real estate about a year after she and Eddie married.
“We were buying investment properties and I saw more of them in our future,” said Christie, who was a social worker at the time. “I enjoyed what I did but I knew it wasn’t my forever career. An opportunity came up where it made sense for me to transition into real estate full time and I went with it.”
Eddie said he’ll be focusing much of his attention on the Ahwatukee market “because it is such a hotspot right now and where all of our current properties are.”
“We use to do a lot in the historic districts in Phoenix and I enjoyed that as well so I am good to look anywhere,” he added, though he also noted, “I am enjoying a little down time first.”
As for the state of today’s market in Ahwatukee and across the Valley, Christie has some advice for buyers and sellers.
“This is a never-seen-before market,” she said. “I know it is hard for many buyers right now but I tell people to practice the 3 P’s - patience, persistence and prayers. There are definitely ways for buyers to beat the demand, so I have been focusing on those strategies with my non-cash buyers.
“For sellers, my advice is: yes this is a sellers’ market but buyers aren’t buying just anything. Price does still matter when it comes to the condition of the property.”
Information: 480-201-3575 or christie@theChristieEllisTeam.com ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.