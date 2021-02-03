Two signature events in Ahwatukee have been canceled this year by the pandemic.
For the second consecutive year, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee’s Easter Parade has been shelved, as has Transportation Day put on by Gods Garden Preschool and Child Development Center.
Ironically, the Easter Parade was the first casualty of the pandemic last year while Transportation Day got off as scheduled for its 20th consecutive year only about a month before COVID-19 upended life in Ahwatukee.
The Easter Parade had celebrated its 43rd consecutive year when it was last held in 2019.
“It is with great sorrow that we must say this year’s Easter Parade is canceled, mostly due to the fact we can’t get a street permit from Phoenix for at least six months,” Parade Boss Mike Schmitt told AFN.
The parade’s cancellation means the Spring Fling that follows it – one of the Kiwanis Club’s major fundraisers for all its charitable endeavors – also is scrubbed.
“The charitable works and programs of the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club are continuing and we’re asking for community donations to be able to keep going,” said Schmitt.
Schmitt called the cancellation “quite depressing” because “many children, adults, marching bands and businesses will not be moving up 48th Street on April 3. It’s so sad for them and the parade spectators.”
More than 100 different groups and businesses enter the parade.
Last year only two of Ahwatukee’s traditional annual events – the Festival of Lights along Chandler Boulevard and Dance Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis’ Ahwatukee Nutcracker – escaped the pandemic-driven controls on crowds and even the Nutcracker was performed online without a live audience in the theater.
People who want to help the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club can go to ahwatukeekiwanis.org for more information.
