TU board tries to mend rifts as it reorganizes

The two school governing boards that serve Ahwatukee each officially welcomed a new member last week and for one, the traditional January reorganization session to elect a president and vice president was uneventful.
But while that was the case for the Kyrene Governing Board, the Tempe Union board saw a little drama before its new leadership was installed.
In Kyrene, Ahwatukee educator Triné Nelson took her oath to begin her first term while Kevin Walsh was sworn into his second four-year term. Walsh was then elected president of the board for the third consecutive year while longtime board member and Tempe Union administrator Michelle Fahy was elected vice president.
Tempe Union saw some action after Ahwatukee speech therapist Amanda Steele was sworn into her first term and Andres Barraza his second.
It came when the board elected a new president and vice president.
Sarah James nominated Vice President Armando Montero – an Ahwatukee resident, Arizona State University senior and Desert Vista High School alumnus – for president. He got some competition when Berdetta Hodge nominate Barraza for the job.
Hodge had nominated Barraza for president in the Tempe Union board’s January 2022 reorganization meeting but then-board member Brian Garcia was voted into his second term in the position. She then nominated Barraza – who started his first term the same time Garcia did – for vice president but Garcia backed Montero.
Before the voting last week, Barraza gave a speech that suggested he still felt bruised by that maneuvering, together with some largely behind-the-scenes battles with Garcia over the board’s ultimately failed effort to discontinue armed school resource officers on Tempe Union campuses by August 2023.
Barraza said he felt shut out when he tried to slow down the dismantling of SROs after numerous parents, students, staff and community members decried the move.
“I value everyone’s point in positions, but leadership has to be about supporting our board,” Barraza said. “I had no voice... I had it shut out largely last year and that was very detrimental to me and very hurtful.”
Without ever mentioning Garcia, who decided against a second term, Barraza continued, “
“I think at the end of the day, leadership has to be about supporting the district, supporting the students, supporting what our district does,” he continued. “We can’t be political and push issues to the forefront because we believe in it. This district has a history of working with the community.”
Adding salt to his wounds, he said, was a “board evaluation meeting” held partly behind closed doors last month.
“I was devastated last December when we held our board evaluation, but we held it not in the boardroom here. We held in a back room, but it was still a public meeting because we kept the door open for evaluations,” he said. “The work that the board does should always be transparent.”
Barraza didn’t think his speech would change the course of the vote, stating, “Now, I don’t have any presumption I will get elected.”
He had reason to feel that way. During the January 2022 reorganization meeting, he seemed pretty confident he’d win the vice president’s chair and gave a long speech that sounded more like an acceptance than a campaign speech. He ended up with only Hodge’s vote on the five-member board.
Barraza has made no secret of his past and has spoken at length about his early life, which saw him enter
prison for a short time for unspecified drug-related charges.
Ultimately, though, he became a U.S. Forest Service firefighter, earned an economics degree while a student in ASU’s Barrett, The Honors College – which Montero also attends – and became a Tempe businessman.
“This is my fifth year and I’m very proud to serve at Tempe Union High School District for my fifth year on a second term – coming from being a teen parent that went to prison just shortly after high school for drug abuse. I learned the importance of education and I realized that the school-to-prison pipeline is a real issue,” he said. “And that’s ultimately why I restored my rights and ran for school board.”
But he said “that’s not really why I want to be president of this board” and referred to “a lot of turmoil and division among this board.”
“I think it really just kind of took a toll on me because I think it all began after the SRO situation and after that, I didn’t get an opportunity to really heal or talk to any of my other board members regarding that.”
Garcia had tried to push through the SRO ban, which Montero supported.
But the uproar over that attempt forced him to back off an immediate action and have the district conduct a series of surveys of different sectors of the district community and then conduct a series of other hearings and studies.
Barraza took a conciliatory tone to end his speech, stating, “We’re all former students of this district and….I think Armando Montero would make a good president.”
Then, he said, “in a spirit of healing,” he was asking that his nomination be withdrawn and Montero was unanimously elected. Hodge cast the lone vote in support of his nomination to be vice president.
Montero thanked Barraza after he withdrew from the president’s race, saying, “We are going into. very transformational year here in Tempe Union and as we’re going to renew our strategic plan and have some really robust discussions about the values that we hold, not just as a board but as a district.”
