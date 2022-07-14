Kyrene to contract for some student transportation

The Kyrene Governing Board was scheduled last night, July 12, to consider two contracts with a maximum annual expenditure of $500,000 for transporting students to and from school as the district a – like most area school districts – can’t find enough drivers for its fleet.
Although the board meeting was scheduled to take place after the Ahwatukee Foothills News’ print deadline, an agenda item for the session says the district on June 9 sent notice to 66 vendors through azpurchasing.org, a website that provides a central and statewide list of prospective bidders for a wide range of services.
The item is listed on the consent agenda and states its purpose is “to obtain firms that can provide qualified bus drivers as needed throughout the year, for the Transportation Department.”
Arizona Purchasing website serves purchasers across different disciplines for the purposes of; developing a central and statewide prospective bidder’s list, posting solicitations and requests for quotations online and to more effectively disseminate solicitation information to the vendor and varied buyer communities.
“Arizona Purchasing primarily began with its focus in aiding Arizona school districts, though it has grown to also help institutions of higher education, as well as municipalities, through the entire State of Arizona,” the website states.
The Kyrene agenda item said that out of 66 potential vendors, only two submitted a bid and 10 others submitted a “no bid” response.
“The proposals were evaluated for compliance with the requirements outlined in the solicitation as well as for cost. It has been determined that both vendors, Desert Choice Transportation and Bee Line Transportation are needed to meet the needs of the district,” the agenda item states.
Assuming the board will approve the measure, services would begin July 25 and there will be an option to renew the contract annually for the next four years.
“Renewal will be determined based on cost, need, availability of funds, and the District’s satisfaction with the services provided,” the agenda item states, adding the cost will be covered by a Fund 329 Education Plus-Up Grant and the district’s own operating budget.
Azpurchasing.org, which began in 2008, posted some information about contracts awarded through bids submitted on its platform, and Kyrene’s is the only one listed for bus transportation.
Although the website does not name schools, it shows that winning bids have covered a wide range of services and products, such as paper, special education providers and janitorial services.
Kyrene and other districts have struggled in recent years to find enough bus drivers for their routes even though they have upped the hourly pay.
What was once pitched as an easy way for retired people to earn some income for basically working a few hours in the morning and afternoon became an even tougher sell during the pandemic as older drivers quit their jobs rather than risk exposure to COVID-19 in spite of various social distancing and other precautions the district employed.
Many school districts across the state also have complained that the state rate of reimbursement for transportation costs comes nowhere close to what districts actually spend. That gap has grown even wider with the rising cost of fuel.
The state Auditor General’s report on Kyrene’s transportation spending shows that Kyrene has been particularly frugal in managing its transportation costs and has seen an actual decline of 1.5% in transportation costs between the 2016-16 and 2020-21 school years. In the 2020-21 school year, the audit noted, Kyrene’s transportation costs decline .5% from the previous year, although in actual dollars per pupil, that cost rose by $1 to $289.
That per pupil cost was lower than the state per pupil transportation cost average of $369 and below the $311 spent per pupil on transportation by districts of comparable size to Kyrene.
Kyrene’s transportation costs in 2020-21 equaled $6.19 per mile – below the statewide average of $7.22 per mile, according to the Auditor General.
That equaled an annual cost of $2,417 for each Kyrene pupil – lower than the statewide transportation cost average of $2,862 per student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.