417-unit complex to go before planning panel Monday

Developers of a proposed 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard will go before the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee next Monday for a vote in a formal city review process they hope to complete in about six weeks.
Hoping to go before the city Planning Commission Jan. 5 and Phoenix City Council Feb. 1, P8 Phoenix Foothills Holdings LLC is asking for height and density waivers to allow for multifamily residential development on a site about 1,500 feet south of 50th Street and Ray Road that is now occupied by the two-building Commerce Park.
The 6 p.m. Dec. 19 VPC hearing is online only and people who want to speak can get a link to the meeting at phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings/221219001.pdf.
They can also get the agendas for the future Planning Commission and council meetings at phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings.
The apartment project is not far from a mammoth light industrial office park called the Converge Logistics Center already under construction around 50th and E. Thistle Landing.
There, Via West is seeking a zoning change to allow for a wider range of tenants and that could generate as many as 1,800 new vehicle trips a day, mostly onto Ray Road. That request had been expected to go before the VPC this month but is not on Monday’s agenda.
With some neighbors concerned about the impact of both projects on already nightmarish traffic on the busy strip of Ray Road between 48th Street and the I-10, the Phoenix Street Department has given the area what it hopes is an early Christmas present.
Street Department spokeswoman Heather Murphy told the Ahwatukee Foothills News last week that after hearing of neighbors’ concerns about the timing of traffic signals on that stretch of Ray, the lights have been re-synchronized.
“I don’t know if people will sense the difference right now because it’s the holiday shopping season,” Murphy said, referring to the string of businesses on both sides of Ray.
“Once we finally got all the details about what people were concerned about, they were able to make some changes,” she said about city engineers.
Murphy did not know if the Arizona Department of Transportation has addressed the other cause of the Ray Road bottleneck – the signals on the I-10 overpass, which the same neighbors have complained affect eastbound traffic flow all the way from 48th.
ADOT could not be reached for comment.
But Murphy said, “Our team is really good about coordinating with ADOT, so if they needed to make any changes, I’m sure our team was in contact with them.”
During an online neighborhood meeting Nov. 1, developers Everest Holdings and PB Bell detailed their plans for the apartment complex.
They would raze the two-building office complex at 15210 S. 50th St., according to a letter that the law firm of Gammage & Burnham sent neighbors earlier this month.
“The proposed development will revitalize the property, which currently contains two underutilized office buildings, with a 417-unit high-quality multifamily residential community that will provide additional housing opportunities to support existing and planned commercial and employment uses with the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Core and along Interstate 10,” they wrote.
The developers would build four three-story buildings and two four-story buildings housing what they call “highly amenitized” apartments aimed at “high-earning” single professionals and couples, according to the neighborhood meeting presentation held last month by attorney Manjula M. Vaz and PB Bell Principal R. Chapin Bell.
Bell said the complex would be no different from the complexes he has developed in the Valley over 42 years that house more than 20,000 apartments.
“We focus all our developments on really high quality, highly amenitized communities in markets that really have a need for housing,” he said.
Plans submitted by Everest Holdings indicate the two four-story buildings, which will be about 48 feet high, will be around the pool and clubhouse.
In all, there would be four clusters of buildings “with ample resident parking and guest parking,” Bell said, “with lots of beautiful access drive aisles” that would “minimize any walking that needs to be done.”
Bell said outdoor amenities will include a dog park, a multipurpose lot with barbecue areas, a fire pit and a tot lot.
The buildings “are designed to envision a timeless modern architectural style for the community,” he added, “through a mixture of extra materials that includes faux wood siding, stone veneer, brick veneer and each of these materials complements the modern design which you’ve seem put there a lot lately.”
“We cater to both old and young business professionals that that have high incomes and who can afford to live in these communities but really want to live near the areas where they work,” Bell said, adding that only 8% of the units would have three bedrooms.
Bell and Vaz also said the complex would “strengthen the retail in the area” and would attract tenants who work in nearby office complexes.
Although residents who tuned in for the briefing were most concerned about the project’s impact on traffic, Vaz said their studies indicate the apartment complex would generate about 220-223 additional vehicle trips during the morning and evening rush hours.
Vaz’s explanation didn’t satisfy resident Constance Holcomb, who has lived in the general area for 28 years.
Stressing she was not opposed to the apartment complex, Holdcomb said, “We are opposed strenuously to the amount of traffic that this is going to bring in, for the very reasons you’ve listed are the reasons that traffic will increase.
“It’s a nightmare for us out here,” she said, adding, “The traffic signals are so messed up.”
Holcomb reiterated a concern she expressed a week earlier during a neighborhood meeting on the Via West project, which is estimated to generate 1,800 vehicle trips a day, mostly from trucks that the developer said would likely head north to Ray Road in order to reach I-10.
Bell said they anticipate starting construction in the third or fourth quarter of next year and estimated an 18-month timetable to complete the project.
