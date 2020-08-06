Ahwatukee promoter Tim Matykiewicz wants to give his neighbors a little hope amid the pandemic gloom, and so he’s announced a free Fall Fest close to Halloween at the Phoenix Premium Outlet at Wild Horse Pass.
Promising a “wide interactive and family engagement event with seasonal activities, themes, food and beverages,” Matykiewicz, whose Arizona Events Group puts on a the annual Arizona Balloon Classic in Goodyear, has actually lined up three weekends of events.
They’ll feature seasonal activities, a pumpkin patch, music, hot-air balloon “glows,” inflatables, kids and family activities, a beer garden and just about something for every age group.
Through a leasing partnership with Simon Properties, the event will be staged on the west side of the property including the “overflow” parking lot.
The opening weekend, Oct. 23-25 will also be highlighted by a fireworks show.
From Oct. 28-31, he’s planning the pumpkin patch, a costume contest, pumpkin carving competition, trick or treating with outlet retailers and other activities.
Nov. 6-7 will be a “BBQ & Balloons Weekend” with barbecue awards based on a people’s choice competition and the hot-air balloon glow.
“This year with the effects of COVID-19, unemployment and small business hardships, the Fall Fest organizers want to give back during festivities to those in our own community - plain and simple, Matykiewicz said, adding that 25 percent of all gross liquor sales and “relief raffle” sales will go to a local charity. Additionally, all attendees will be asked to bring a nonperishable food item for a Thanksgiving food drive.
Information: tim@azeventsgroup.com or azeventsgroup.com
