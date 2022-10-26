Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here

Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee.
Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval process and neither has yet been scheduled for a public hearing before the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
At least one nearby resident fears the two projects pose the possibility of a significant impact on traffic – especially at Ray Road and S. 50th Street, where the apartment complex would be located.
“It’s already a nightmare on that part of Ray Road,” the resident said, noting the traffic delays that often extend east into the first two major Chandler intersections as well as the congestion that often develops along the entire Ray Road retail strip between 48th Street and I-10.
Online neighborhood meetings – the first step in the city approval process – have already been scheduled for both projects.
Converge Logistics Center, which wants to rezone 28.6 acres at 15175 S. 50th St. between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard, was to hold its neighborhood meeting yesterday, Oct. 25.
That rezoning request would change the site’s classification from General Commerce Park to Planned United Development for three buildings with 510,831 square feet of light-industrial space.
The rezoning classification would allow for heights greater than currently allowed.
It also would “broaden the permitted uses to include select light industrial uses within enclosed buildings and provide for development standards that permit greater lot coverage and screened outdoor storage,” according to a notification sent to residents by the developer’s law firm.
Scottsdale-based Everest Holdings also has scheduled an online neighborhood meeting for 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 1, for its apartment complex plan.
It wants to replace an existing office center and rezone 13.95 acres near the southeast corner of Ray and S. 50th from Commerce Park to Intermediate Commercial. It also seeks height and density waivers to allow for four three-story and two four-story apartment buildings.
Neither developer has set a timetable for construction and it is unclear if either proposal will come before the Village Planning Committee for review next month.
The VPC has meetings scheduled for Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, though whether they actually will be held will depend on whether the panel draws a minimum number of members for a vote – a problem it has faced several times in the last couple years.
Once the VPC makes a recommendation, the two projects then go before the city Planning Commission for a public hearing and recommendation, which ultimately must be voted on by City Council.
Here’s a closer look at the two projects:
Converge Logistics Center
ViaWest Group leased the 28.6 acres that Commerce Logistics will use from Kyrene School District for 77 years in a deal that is expected to generate as much as $100 million in additional revenue for the district.
ViaWest in April last year announced its deal with Commerce Logistics and had said construction would begin in the summer of 2021 with completion in spring 2022.
ViaWest has three similar buildings on property with a design that parallels the Kyrene property on the other side of I-10 in Chandler.
“Delivering newly constructed, interstate fronting, Class A industrial product to the I-10 corridor is something ViaWest is very excited about,” ViaWest Founding Partner Steven Schwarz said in an April 2021 announcement. “Infill development sites are quite scarce in Phoenix and bringing distribution and logistics to a highly desirable location will benefit the surrounding community.”
Indeed, the scramble for land for light industrial development has been as intense across the Valley as competition for residential sites. Mesa alone has approved the development of close to 3 million square feet of industrial space, mostly in the southeast part of the city.
Site plans for the Converge Logistics Center show it wants to construct three buildings that will range between 141,328 and 210,505 square feet for what is billed as “a hybrid office and business park to accommodate a headquarters complex with light advanced manufacturing uses.”
“This portion of the I-10 freeway is lacking in these uses despite its optimal location and freeway access,” Converge states on its website.
It says the expanded uses allowed by a rezoning “are consistent with this type of development, especially for development along a major freeway.”
Site plans indicate the buildings would range in height from about 40’ to 45’ and bays for large trucks would exist along one wall of each building. The site plans indicate at least a dozen bays will be part of the complex.
The entrance would be from S. 50th Street, according to site plans, and 11 different varieties of trees and 16 varieties of bushes would be planted every 20 feet along the entire perimeter.
A letter from the developer’s lawyer to neighbors indicates that because outdoor storage would exceed the current allowable height of the buildings, “it is subject to additional visual screening requirements.”
Apartment complex
Everest Holdings and P8 Phoenix Foothills Holdings LLC said in a letter to some residents that the existing business park on the site has outlived its usefulness.
It bought the two-building, 145-square-foot Foothills Corporate Center II in 2017 for $18.4 million – almost half the $29.5 million that seller Fort Properties Management of Los Angeles paid for it 10 years earlier.
“As workplace preferences shift and the Phoenix housing market remains strong post-pandemic,” developer attorneys Gammage & Burnham told residents in an Oct. 4 letter, “it ahas become apparent that the existing business park, which was built in the late 1990s, is no longer the best use for the property.”
“Given the property’s prime location near major employers along Interstate 10 and its proximity to numerous dining, entertainment and retail options along Ray Road, we feel it is best suited to accommodate a multifamily community that will provide additional housing opportunities to support these uses and continued growth in the area.”
“It is worth noting the proposed rezoning will preserve the potential for commercial uses on the property while adding the flexibility to develop a higher-density multifamily community that is compatible with the more intense commercial and employment uses in the area and along Interstate 10,” the lawyers added.
The six buildings, ranging in height between 48’ and 58’, would be largely devoted to one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Site plans show there would be 200 one-bedroom, 183 two-bedroom and 34 three-bedroom units representing a distribution of 48%, 44% and 8%, respectively.
A total 781 parking spaces would
be provided, with 158 garage spaces with 158 tandem spaces below them, 260 covered spaces and 205 open parking spaces.
A swimming pool and 12,000-square-foot clubhouse would be located in the center of the complex and one of the apartment buildings fronting the pool also would have fourth-story club deck. Both four-story buildings would be located around the pool area.
The site plan indicates the complex would have a single entrance from S. 50th Street and a separate exit gate farther south along that street. One of the four three-story buildings would front 50th as well.
The neighborhood informational hearing for the apartment project is slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and people can register for it at gblaw.com/50rayrezone.
