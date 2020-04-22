Ahwatukee attorneys Mark and Alexis Breyer, who bill themselves as the Husband and Wife Law Team, have selected two more restaurants where they’ll pick up half the tab for every takeout order.
Tomorrow, April 23, they will pick up half the tab for orders at Kimmy’z Tatum Point, 4601 E. Bell Road, Phoenix (602-795-3205).
On Saturday, April 25, people who order takeout from IL Bosco Pizza, 7120 E. Becker Lane, Scottsdale (480-335-8680) can expect the Breyers to pay half that tab.
The Breyers have stepped up to help restaurants, which have been slammed by social distancing regulations in the wake of COVID-19.
They have launched the HWLT (Husband and Wife Law Team) HEART (Helping Excellent Arizona Restaurants Today) campaign.
“We know so many are struggling during this challenging time,” the couple said in a release. “Among many, the fantastic restaurant workers and owners are hit very hard. We are going to pull together and do our small part to help.”
The Breyers are prepared to spend up to $2,000 on any selected day help both struggling restaurants and probably more than a few patrons who have suffered financial setbacks caused by business closures and other economic fallout from the pandemic.
People can nominate a restaurant at breyerlaw.com/heart.
“We will work with the restaurant and our social media to get the word out that there will be a 50 percent off all orders to drive a lot of extra business and help keep the restaurant running.”
The Breyers plan to continue their campaign as long as restaurant remain closed by the virus crisis.
“Being a part of this community is important to both our family and our team at work,” they said. “So many people are struggling right now and we wanted to find a way we could have an immediate, positive impact for some of the people hit the hardest.
“We put this program together hoping it would help make ends meet for many different restaurants and their employees. Watching the community rally around this program and start nominating and helping different restaurants has been even better than we could have hoped when we started it.”
