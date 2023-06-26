Kyrene OKs employee bonuses as it hones in on 2023-24 spending

Kyrene School District is giving a $1,500 bonus to all employees working at least 20 hours a week and $750 to the rest of its workforce in an effort to reduce job vacancies in the 2023-24 school year.
The Governing Board’s unanimous approval of the measure on June 13 means eligible employees will get their “retention stipend” in three installments in July, December and May as part of
the district’s effort to “retain high quality personnel and for the continuity of operations.”
The $3.3 million cost of those bonuses brings to $8.3 million Kyrene has spent in one-time payments to employees for continuity of operations.
That total comprises the largest part – 42% – of the $19.5 million Kyrene received from the four major pandemic relief funds that were distributed to all school districts over the last three years.
Of that money, the district also spent $6 million on support for student learning, $3.3 million for laptops and other technology, $1.1 million for cleaning supplies and equipment and $800,000 for medical costs related to COVID-19, such as tests and vaccines.
Approval of the stipends followed a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann on the district’s proposed $235.5 million spending plan for 2023-24. The board is scheduled to adopt it on June 27 and hold a public hearing and give final approval July 11.
Herrmann said the district projects enrollment in the coming school year will decline by 523 students, spelling a loss of about $3.2 million in revenue from the state funding stream tied to student population.
However, the district will benefit from one-time increases in state funding totaling $3.6 million as well as $500,000 from the Maintenance and Operations budget override.
The budget includes $1.4 million for 19 additional teachers to lower K-3 class sizes and $1.4 million for teachers and “academic and behavioral specialists” at Kyrene’s eight RISE UP Schools.
Those schools offer reduced student ratios and increased resources “to close achievement gaps and transform the lives of students,” according to the district.
Herrmann stressed that the district, like virtually all government entities, has been struggling with inflationary pressures and that those challenges are hardly covered by the 2% inflation adjustment the state provides in its payments to public school districts.
Combined with the reduced per-student subsidy resulting from the enrollment decline, Herrmann said "the district will likely not have a substantial (Maintenance and Operations) funding increase from state inflation funding for employee compensation.”
He said any raises the district is giving employees primarily comes from spending cuts, mainly at the district office.
Kyrene faces costly repair and maintenance projects in the future and is asking voters in November to approve a $161 million capital bond increase an $8.5 million annual increase in its District Additional Assistance, which covers smaller capital projects and purchases such as furniture, technology and curriculum materials.
Herrmann also reiterated the state Auditor General’s report earlier this year that showed that 71.9% of Kyrene's spending in the 2021-22 school year went to the classroom and said that had it not been for a sharp increase in food service driven by the pandemic and campus shutdowns, that figure would have been 74%.
Kyrene plans $8.8 million in one-time expenditures with the largest being the money paid for the retention stipends. That money is coming from the additional $4.1 million in one-time state funding and $4.7 million carried over from the current budget – the result of lower personnel costs created by vacant positions and lower employee medical costs.
The next largest one-time expenditure is $2.37 million that will be spent of multiple years for “strategic planning.”
Total one-time spending also includes $1.5 million for student support, $562,000 for special education, $500,000 for “professional growth,” $430,000 for “operational costs” and $100,000 for the special all-mail bond election Nov. 7.
Herrmann also noted that the state never fully funded the Ducey Administration’s 2017 pledge to raise teacher salaries by 20% by the 2019-20 school year, forcing Kyrene to make up the difference.
“The state’s funding calculation was based on overall statewide average teacher salaries and was not based on the average salary within each particular school district,” he explained. “And because Kyrene's average teacher salaries were higher than the overall state average, the funding increase that we received was less than what our district actually needed to provide a 20% increase.”
Moreover, he said, “The state provided additional funding only based on the number of classroom instructional teachers, which is a smaller subset of the overall population of teachers across the district… So because of these reasons, Kyrene received about $2 million less from the state than what was actually needed to provide a 20% increase for all teachers over that three-year time period.”
All Kyrene employees will be getting a $2% bump in pay in the coming school year, bringing teachers’ average salaries up 27.3% over the last seven years.
