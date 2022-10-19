Bond portion of fire fix faces stiff competition

Phoenix Fire officials say their request for part of the proposed $500 million bond issue that City Council may put before voters in November 2023 should provide a sufficient infrastructure of fire stations to better respond now and in the future to emergencies.
But getting that money will be a tough task – if not impossible.
Scores of capital project requests totaling well over $1.2 billion have been submitted to the executive committee that will prepare a list of bond spending recommendations that will be submitted in January to City Council.
The Fire Department’s estimate to build seven fire stations would cost more than a quarter of the total $500 million the city says it can afford to borrow.
The department has requested $171 million in bond funds for seven stations.
Those proposed new facilities include a fire station at 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard that would address concerns about lagging emergency response in western Ahwatukee communities like Promontory and Calabria.
Residents in Promontory already have complained that those lagging responses not only create obvious life-and-death issues but also have pushed up the cost of fire insurance for property owners.
The Ahwatukee fire station is ranked ninth on a list of 10 priority public safety construction projects on the bond wish list submitted to the executive committee.
That makes the prospects of its addition to the final list of bond projects less certain.
City documents show the Fire Department estimates the cost of the Ahwatukee fire station would be $11.3 million and that it will need $10.3 million from the bond and $1 million in impact fees – presumably from construction of the Upper Canyon development.
A new Ahwatukee station also would add $2.59 million in operating costs to the city’s annual budget, records show.
The cost of the proposed seven fire and three police facilities on the public safety bond wish list would require $190.8 million of the $500 million bond issue. It would also add over $30 million in annual operating costs to the city’s budget.
But the public safety list will be competing with a number of other capital spending proposals that include upgrades or expansions of theaters and museums; proposed engineering and nursing schools on city land along Rio Salado; repairs and upgrades at 1,248 run-down city garages, offices and other buildings.
Also included are: the preservation of 600 affordable housing units for seniors and low-income residents and creation of 364 new such units in the Edison-Eastlake community; a senior center next to the Cesar Chavez Community Center; upgrades and repairs to libraries and historic structures; upgrades and repairs at parks and trails; and massive upgrades and repairs for city streets, signs and traffic signals.
Whether the fire stations even get to City Council will depend on the special executive committee’s recommendations.
But then every council member next year will begin vying for projects in their district – or possibly trying to add new ones – once they get the panel’s recommendations.
The timetable laid out by City Manager Jeff Barton earlier this year calls for Council to vote in March on whether to put the bond measure on a November 2023 mail ballot.
In that March vote, Council will have
to agree on a list of projects the bond would finance.
While Barton early this year said $500 million was as much as the city could safely request in its first general obligation bond measure in 16 years, it is unclear how the recent changes in the current economy might affect a final number.
