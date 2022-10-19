Dinner introduces the sighted to what blindness is like

In recognition of Blindness Awareness Month, East Valley residents are invited to an ‘eye-opening’ firsthand experience of what blindness feels like.
The Arizona Chapter of Foundation Fighting Blindness has prepared a feast for the curious and daring 5-7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Tempe’s Culinary Dropout.
Dining in the Dark is a fundraising event that allows guests to share one night together learning how vision loss truly affects the individuals who live with it daily.
“Even one’s own family or friends don’t quite understand what all that entails,” said June Tesdall, a legally blind Ahwatukee resident and chapter member. “They think they know, but they really don’t.”
As someone who has attended this event in 2019, she believes Dining in the Dark gives people a personal and practical encounter with some of the challenges she lives with.
Dinner guests will be provided blindfolds and the room lights will be dimmed low. The event is supported by educated hosts who can assist guests as they partake.
Tesdall has explained, “The waiter will prepare you with instructions such as ‘the chicken’s at twelve o’clock and the broccoli’s at three.’”
Fai Mo, chapter president, said that the dining experience is fun and attendees should expect the unexpected.
At a prior event, one of his family members “lost” his slab of butter as he tried to put it on a roll, only to find it later, flung from the knife and stuck to the side of Mo’s glass.
Tesdall said the dining hall is filed with both laughter and compassion at the conclusion of the meal.
Mo has been looking forward to this event as the fourth of its kind, here in Arizona.
“People come from all over the state,” he said.
This dinner is not to be confused with other so-called taste-enriching blindfolded or darkroom gimmicks that are becoming popular at expensive eateries.
He said the most rewarding part of the night is actually seeing the impact of one’s contribution and hearing that there is hope for finding a cure and a treatment.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll find something–if not for me, than for the generations after me–to slow or even reverse vision loss.”
Mo has been the president of the Arizona chapter of Foundation Fighting Blindness, the largest non-governmental retinal research facility in America, since 2018.
“When I first learned about the Foundation and its mission, it resonated with me,” he said.
Mo, like Tesdall, suffers from a progressive retinal degeneration that slowly steals one’s sight from the outside-in until there is tunnel vision, or total loss.
“To share my story with others,” he said, “is a blessing. I am most thankful for connecting with others going through vision loss and sharing this journey together.”
This year, the foundation is expecting 200 attendees in the Culinary Dropout’s “Showcase Room” at 149 S. Farmer Ave.
The event includes a cocktail hour with a silent auction, a short welcome by the chapter president, a set by comedian-emcee Andrew Norelli, and two “Visionary” award recipients will be honored.
Tickets are $180, which covers dinner (with vegan options) and a contribution towards advanced retina research. Corporate and personal sponsorship are also available.
Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, an ophthalmologist with offices in Ahwatukee, Tempe, Chandler, and Sun Lakes, has purchased three full tables as a corporate learning experience.
He told Tesdall, “I want my whole staff to experience this.”
Tesdall encourages ASAP ticket reservations because the last event
was “packed.”
Guests and supporters must purchase a ticket or table in advance of the date through the Foundation Fighting Blindness’ website: tinyurl.com/AZFFBdinner22
