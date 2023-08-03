VPC, city planners spar over parking space measure

The Ahwatukee Village Planning Committee’s consideration of the city’s proposed accessory dwelling unit amendment to the Zoning Code only briefly touched on their price.
While the units have sold for as little as $35,000 to $50,000 according to a builder called Tiny Homes United, a Scottsdale developer announced a partnership with renown interior designer Kaitlyn Wolfe to launch a higher end of ADUs right around the time the zoning amendment was first proposed.
Minimal Living Concepts partnered with Wolfe to produce the Minimal X Iconic line of two “nature design packages” of tiny homes.
Minimal Living Concepts describes itself as “Arizona’s number one builder of accessory dwelling units.”
Ranging in size between 322 and 1,178 square feet, the Iconic models all offer one bedroom and one bathroom.
According to Minimal Living Concepts, the 576-square-foot “Live” model is the smallest it would recommend as a backyard rental because its 322-square-foot “Flex” model – with a starting price of $150,000 – “was meant to add meaningful value to your property, in the form of an additional bedroom, workspace, or multi-use room.”
The largest unit in the line is the 1,172-square-foot “Dwell” model. “Designed for the modern nomad,” according to Minimal, “Dwell” offers two bedrooms, a full kitchen with appliances, full living space and closet, built-in cabinetry, polished concrete floors, 9-foot ceilings, and porcelain slab showers. Its starting price is $298,000.
Minimal co-founders Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag and Wolfe said in a release that their new line is intended to increase the high-end options of the tiny home market.
That market has stirred so much interest that the tiny homes exhibit is a popular part of the Maricopa County Home Shows.
“At Minimal, we’re all about bringing beautiful living spaces to our customers, and that includes fresh, modern design,” said Diamont.
Wolfe picked all elements of the Canyon and Dolomite design packages, which were described as “inspired by her extensive travels and deep exploration of nature.”
Despite the models’ sizes, the inspiration behind them is anything but tiny.
Minimal said the Canyon model “is inspired by the towering walls of a desert canyon, often carved by millennia of erosion” while the Dolomite model “was designed for those seeking a sense of peace and solitude” and “inspired by the Dolomite Mountain Range in Italy” to bring “a respite from the stress and chaos of modern life.”
“These two packages make it easy to add a Minimal guest home to your backyard and know that each element was thoughtfully selected to create a beautiful, serene living space,” Wolfe added.
Although Minimal’s website says its team will “prepare your complete permit package including all of the necessary lot studies, engineering and architectural documentation, soil testing, and planning essentials needed to acquire your approved permit,” the owners declined to discuss their interactions with municipal planning departments in the county.
The website also provides information on the infrastructure costs for the units, which the company says take about
six to eight months for permitting and construction.
Running electrical and plumbing lines can cost between $18.75 and $75 per linear foot while an electrical panel upgrade can run $4,600 to $9,200 if needed.
If the property needs a septic tank, that could cost between $16,5000 and $22,000 while “some severely graded lots” require a pier foundation that could costs as much as another $50,000.
Then there are costs that could be incurred by “difficult soil conditions” and other landscaping obstacles like unwanted trees or other growth. Those costs are not estimated by Minimal because they can vary.
Information: minimallivingconcepts.com.
