Kyrene, TU raise pay amid labor shortages

Employees in both Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts are starting the new school year with fatter paychecks after their governing boards approved wage and salary increases.
Like other districts, those increases not only reflect the boards’ desire to treat their employees fairly but they also play a strategic role in keeping Kyrene and Tempe Union competitive with other districts at a time when many are scrambling to fill numerous teaching and other job vacancies.
Buoyed by additional state funding, Kyrene Governing Board last week approved a 4% pay hike for all teachers and administrators and a $2-an-hour increase for support staff such as bus drivers and classroom aides.
On top of a 3% salary increase the board approved several months ago along with a 65-cent-an-hour hike for people on the low end of the pay scale, the new increases translate to as much as a 10% increase in pay for some employees, the district said in a release.
“This past year has been one of the most challenging years for recruiting and retaining educational support professionals,” said Superintendent Laura Toenjes.
“We know people want to work for school districts…But we also know people are providing for families and need to earn a livable wage, so this increase will make our compensation package more competitive, not only with other educational organizations but with the private sector as well.”
Prior to the board vote, member Michelle Fahy said, “We have all received a variety of messages from different employees in all employee groups. And I’ve personally heard stories of 40% rental increases of families and staff who have to move out of their neighborhoods because they can no longer afford to live in the Kyrene boundaries, could no longer afford to send their children to Kyrene schools, are having trouble with those just daily essentials.”
Both school districts and their governing boards have made compensation a high priority and are being aided by an unexpected boost in state funding that the Legislature approved in June.
“The additional funding from the State allows Kyrene to do something we have been wanting to do for some time, which is to lift up the salary schedules for our entire support staff,” said Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann.
“Each year, Kyrene raises the pay for a number of entry-level employees, to keep up with mandatory minimum wage increases,” he added in the district release. “This new increase will ensure Kyrene employees continue to earn starting wages well above the minimum wage while providing additional compensation to offset the impact caused by inflation.”
Still, despite the raises, Kyrene said it is still struggling to fill teacher vacancies amid a state- and nationwide shortage brought on partly by a surge in retirements during the pandemic.
“For the first time in years, Kyrene is heading into a new school year still seeking middle school teachers and resource teachers,” the district said.
