Pecos Pool season will be extended this year

Handicapped again by a shortage of manpower, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will still be able to keep 15 of its 29 swimming pools open all summer – including Pecos Pool in Ahwatukee.
But only a dozen in actuality will be open for all season, with six other pools split into two groups that will each only be open for a month.
The good news for Ahwatukee: Pecos is one of eight pools getting an extended season through Labor Day by being open on weekends – a turnabout from last year, when it closed at the end of July.
Tracy Hall, assistant director of aquatics, laid out the forecast for the 2023 pool season for the City Council Cultural and Community Investment Subcommittee on April 5.
And her report was more optimistic than last year’s season forecast, when Parks and Rec officials were crippled by a manpower shortage largely created by higher competitive salaries being paid to lifeguards by other Valley municipalities.
To compete, Council not only raised lifeguards’ pay but also approved a bonus system that enable Phoenix to keep a dozen pools open all summer.
It adds $500 to the first paycheck and $2,500 more at the end of summer for those who meet certain requirements, including working at least 240 hours from April 22 through Sept. 4. That raises the hourly pay to $25.09.
Pecos Pool hired 30 lifeguards last summer; 29 of them received the $500 plus an additional $2,000 bonus, according to Adam Waltz, a Parks & Rec spokesman.
Citywide last year, 298 lifeguards and certified swim instructors were hired and 267 received an additional bonus.
The city’s network of public pools draws hundreds of thousands of people of all ages.
Early last year, a council report stated that the pools in 2019 attracted 463,000 visitors to with swimming lessons, swim and dive recreational teams, water basketball teams and water safety classes for over 20,000 participants.
Approximately 650 aquatics staff are needed to operate and provide services at the city’s 29 aquatic facilities.
But Phoenix began taking a hit in 2020, when the pandemic wiped out the swimming season and ultimately cost the city half its aquatic workforce, according to the March 2022 report.
As a result, the department opened only 12 pools in 2021 – and lost a whopping 350,000 visitors.
This year, Hall said, the problem with opening more pools for the season involves a shortage of managers.
A council report to the committee said three-quarters of the staff that worked last year is returning but that still isn’t enough to keep all pools open.
Moreover, even if it had the staff, several pools last year were described as too deteriorated to open without major infrastructure work.
The city is continuing to recruit a variety of positions, according to a staff report.
“Staff continues to utilize a variety of methods to promote aquatics job opportunities including cashiers, lifeguards, swim lesson instructors, assistant pool managers and pool managers,” it said.
City staff is also visiting area high schools distributing information to them and colleges, focusing especially hard on high school swim and dive teams and numerous job fairs.
Additionally, the city has created the “shallow water lifeguard position” that enables the hiring of young people interested in becoming lifeguards whose swimming skills did not meet the prerequisite of the standards to guard swimmers in deep water.
Those less qualified lifeguards get an opportunity to improve their skills and get certified to watch water no deeper than 4 feet instead of the usual 12 feet.
“To promote future lifeguard opportunities, the department continues to offer Junior Lifeguard and Lifeguard Academy programs for youth ages 14 to 17 in the months of,” the council report said, adding:
“These programs teach water safety, teamwork and leadership skills. Those who successfully complete the Lifeguard Academy will obtain Lifeguard and CPR certifications.”
The academy is free and Hall told the committee:
“We’ve certified 30 individuals and they are going through the interview process. Our hope is that they will continue to skill development in order to be served certified as lifeguards in the following years.”
Hall also had an upbeat preview of this year’s swimming season:
Open swim is free for kids. Adults are $3 and senior citizens $1.
Swim lessons will be offered at all 18 pools for ages 6 months to 12 years in sessions June 5-July 27. Each session costs $15 and includes eight 30-minute classes. Hall said that works out to $1.88 per class – “which is the lowest price compared to local municipalities.”
Adult swim lesson classes are returning, although the city is still developing a schedule and locations.
The city is bringing back water exercise classes, which will be offered at eight pools throughout June and July. The fees are $22.50 per class, and $7 per class for people over 50.
