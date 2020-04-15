Desert Vista senior Samantha Morris wrote this essay about the pandemic and school closures.
My grandparents moved from their house into my house in order for them to stick out this pandemic for as long as it will last.
I moved out of my room for them, a small sacrifice to ensure they remain safe during these unprecedented times.
In almost every online class meeting I’ve been in, people have given their condolences to the senior class of 2020. I appreciate it but personally I have tried my best to look on the bright side of the isolation at home.
The amount of time I’ve had to spend with my family has definitely been a refreshing change, that I’ve welcomed with school closures.
I had been making plans to move out of the house where I would see my family for the least amount of time in my entire life. I would be dishonest if I said that I didn’t enjoy my prolonged time with them.
However, I can’t ignore the added stress that this situation has put on me. My mother lives with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that makes her more vulnerable to diseases like COVID-19.
Whenever we pick up groceries or receive incoming packages my worries linger in my mind. “What if someone sick coughed on that box? ...I shouldn’t touch that; she can’t touch that.”
I had a dream one night about a tsunami that was coming in the direction of my family. We were in a house on shore and ventured farther back into the house in hopes we would be safe from the impact.
Of course, we weren’t and all we had to lean on was our hope.
Sometimes, I just give up and remember that if someone in my family has it, we will all get it, so there’s no point in worrying about it. My aunt texts me to remind me to not be stressed because being stressed will lower your immune system.
So, I try my best to relax and not think about the looming threat.
These concerns have made me completely indifferent to all the cancellations. I am not going to wallow or complain to my mother about the absence of a senior prom, or the delay of my graduation party or ceremony.
They are not priority. The priority is to stay safe. Love your family and remember that this will all be over eventually.
