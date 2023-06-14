Vision of Upper Canyon emerges in city records

Though the start of construction has yet to be announced, the massive Upper Canyon Development on 373 acres in western Ahwatukee is taking shape in plans the developers have submitted so far to the city.
Phoenix Planning and Development Department documents obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News through a state records law request show how the overall development is being planned by land owner Blandford Homes and its subsidiary, Reserve 100 LLC, together with homebuilder D.R. Horton.
When it is done, Upper Canyon will comprise 1,050 detached single-family houses, 150 rental townhomes and a 328-unit apartment complex on former State Trust Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
Blandford won a state Land Department auction for the property with a $175.5 million bid that it is not scheduled to finish paying until 2029, according to state records obtained by AFN.
The developers so far have submitted plans for the first two phases that will cover a total of six of the 20 parcels they’ve carved out for development.
But no timetable for any phase is indicated in the developers’ submissions, although the city has put the second phase on a “time extension” for further details.
The first phase of the development calls for 122 single-family homes divided among three parcels along W. Chandler Boulevard east between an extended Liberty Lane and 19th Avenue.
The second phase comprises two parcels along the extended Liberty Lane near the southern end of the first phase development.
The three parcels along Chandler Boulevard cover 33.23 net acres and 25% of that will be open space, according to the site plan. There will be three lot sizes ranging from 2,812 square feet to 3,900 square feet.
The city is requiring the creation of a homeowners association for the 122-home portion that will be responsible for maintaining common areas, drainage facilities and any private streets.
The city also is requiring the installation of a traffic signal at 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane during the first phase of development as well as curbs, gutters and bicycle and pedestrian paths along both the southern part of Chandler Boulevard and both sides of Liberty Lane, according to the site plan.
The maximum height for retaining walls within that subdivision can’t be over 3 feet 4 inches and water retention must be able to accommodate a 100-year 2-hour rainfall runoff.
For the southern rim of Upper Canyon near the freewat, the city states, the developer "shall incorporate noise mitigation measures as approved by the development services department, which may include such measures as one-story height limitations, use of double-pane glass, over-height walls, and larger-than-average lot sizes.” Additionally, it must build a trail on the north side of Pecos Road.
The second phase has two parcels totaling about 16.5 net acres with 29% of the area reserved for open space and 65 lots whose sizes have yet to be determined.
Site plans show that a pool and “amenities building” are planned on a separate parcel between the two subdivisions that comprise the development’s first two phases.
Though the original residential zoning the city approved over 20 years ago require a 12-acre parcel for a school, neither Tempe Union nor Kyrene school district were interested and so the land can be used for residential development.
Various city planning entities will have a final say over landscaping and the community’s streetscape, street lights and even sound mitigation because of its proximity to the South Mountain Parkway, according to the terms of the zoning approved in 2003 when it was still State Trust Land.
Such land has always been considered for development by Arizona, which uses the proceeds for auctions under the State Constitution to fund a dozen different areas, mainly education.
The archeology section of Pueblo Grande Museum found no need for any archeological work for the project but added, “If any archeological materials are encountered during construction, all ground-disturbing activities must cease within 10 meters of the discovery so the city Archeological Office can investigate.
However, the site plan states two of three sites within the second phase area “are of historic age and have been determined ineligible for inclusion in the Arizona Register of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places. One was a mining site and the other a corral.
“The third site within the project area is … a prehistoric trail that has been determined” eligible for the Arizona and national historic registers.
That trail “may be considered a Traditional Cultural Property by the Gila River Indian Community and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community,” the site plan states. “The City of Phoenix Archaeology Office recommends avoidance of site, it said, adding that if the site can’t be avoided the developers should consult with both tribal communities to “determine an appropriate mitigation project that may involve detailed site mapping and ethnographic research and reporting.”
It adds that mitigation “may be required,” although it doesn’t detail what that might include.
The site plans also show that five sections are designated for multifamily development.
Two are along the southern edge of Upper Canyon and designated as area for duplex development while the 150 rental townhomes and 329-unit apartment complex would be located on three parcels in the southeast corner of Upper Canyon. That portion also was zoned for multifamily two decades ago.
All the multifamily development is designated for a third phase for which no details have been provided to the city, records show.
The apartment complex would cover about 33 acres.
