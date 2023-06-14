Vision of Upper Canyon emerges in city records

This site plan map for Upper Canyon shows the way the 373 acres has been divvied up for development. The parcels A1 through A3 comprise the first phase and B4 and B5 the second phase. The B3 and B6 parcels as well are designated for duplexes while C1 would host build-to-rent townhomes and D1 and D2 would be home to the apartment complex. Parcel 4A would be the location of a community pool and “amenity building.” (City of Phoenix)