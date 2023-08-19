Judge ‘smells smoke’ but rejects Mesa park takeover

The judge overseeing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for Legacy Park declined last week to appoint a trustee to take over its management and parent company while the case proceeds and owner Legacy Cares seeks a buyer.
The 320-acre sports facility in southeast Mesa, formerly called Bell Bank Park until the bank withdrew its sponsorship, opened in January 2022 with the promise of providing a big venue for amateur and youth sports that would bring athletes and visitors from across Arizona and out of state. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August 2022, Legacy Cares, slashed its revenue forecast for the year by more than half.
The judge found legitimate concerns about the conduct of management – mostly prior to filing for bankruptcy in May.
But he ruled that taking the reins away from Legacy Cares and park manager Elite Sports Group would be detrimental to the goal of selling the park before emergency loans run out in the fall.
The park needs cash injections of about $1 million per month.
“The Court wants and expects the Debtor’s assets and business to be sold as a going concern before the (emergency) UMB financing has been exhausted,” Judge Daniel Collins wrote in his “under advisement order.”
“The Court is persuaded that appointing a trustee at this delicate time would have calamitous results. The Court is confident it would take several weeks to get a trustee named, bonded, lawyered up and educated on the task at hand. This case might not survive such delays,” he wrote. The ruling means that for now, current park operator Elite Sports Group will continue to manage the facility.
“We are grateful for the judge’s ruling, but the real winners in this decision are the park’s employees and the countless customers of all ages who visit our facility,” said Doug Moss, president of Legacy Cares, in a release.
Elite’s management was one of the reasons an attorney for the U.S. Trustee’s motion in July for the bankruptcy judge appointed a trustee to take over the park.
The U.S. Trustee alleged acts of dishonesty and incompetence by Legacy Cares and previous park manager Legacy Sports USA prior to Legacy Park’s default on its over $300 million in debt. That money is owed to bondholders, contractors and other service providers.
Elite is a recently formed company owned by Brett Miller, the son of Legacy Sports founder Randy Miller, who the U.S. Trustee claimed was behind some of the malfeasance detailed in its motion.
The U.S. Trustee was concerned that with Elite at the helm of operations, it would be impossible to tell the extent that Randy Miller and another son, Chad Miller, are still involved in the park’s operation.
In a filing before the ruling, Randy Miller and other Legacy Sports executives disputed some of the U.S. Trustee’s allegations of mismanagement.
Legacy Cares’ largest debtors, which include bondholders, contractors and other services providers, asked the judge prior to the order not to appoint a trustee.
They contended that while they shared concerns about Legacy Cares and Legacy Sports’ conduct, changing management now would hurt the chances of a sale at the best price.
They argued selling the park as a “going concern” would net the highest price, and they suggested that appointing a trustee could disrupt operations.
Collins’ ruling makes clear that the court could still appoint a trustee in the future, and also that the judge believes claims of incompetence and dishonestly warrant investigation.
“In denying the UST’s Motion, the Court is not endorsing the pre- or post-Petition Date activities or inactivities of the Debtor,” Collins wrote.
“The Court smells smoke and expects … others to eventually determine whether there is fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.