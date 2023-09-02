Mountain Pointe's football program found early success in their 31-15 win in Palm Desert, Calif. despite muggy conditions after rain affected the Palm Springs area all day Friday leading up to kick off.
The Pride started fast, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. However, Head Coach Eric Lauer knows it should've been more had it not been for two touchdowns called back because of penalty.
Mountain Pointe was flagged 11 times in the first half against Palm Desert. Four of those brought back touchdowns and a fifth eliminated a run by Zeke Rodriguez that would've set the Pride up for a first down at the 1-yard line.
“No excuses, you want to be able to plug and play but that’s hard to do sometimes,” Lauer said of the absence of starters due to injury. “We left a lot on the field tonight, which is what you don’t want to do.”
Rodriguez found the end zone three times on the night, two of which came through the air from quarterback Robert Knorr, who also had three touchdowns.
Palm Desert's only touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter when Mountain Pointe pulled most of its defensive starters.
Despite the penalties and mistakes on offense, the Pride defense shined led by linebacker Demetrice Johnson.
It was a good win on the road for a team that still isn't at full strength and won't be until its transfers become eligible Week 6. But for now, Lauer said they have to overcome losing a day due to travel and the holiday to fix the mistakes and prepare to face Centennial next Friday.
“I don’t think you can necessarily catch up,” Lauer said. “You can’t get time back. But you have to try to do the best you can with the time you do have. We’ll try to be as efficient as we can and get ready for one of the best teams in the state of Arizona.”
Desert Vista's 35-0 loss to Williams Field Friday night left Head Coach Scooter Molander and the Thunder searching for a new identity.
Desert Vista is still trying to pick up the pieces after losing over a dozen transfers and going on its third coach in three years.
Senior running back Isaac Acedo, who has been through three different coaches in his last three years, said the coaching carousel does not affect the team. “Every team has ups and downs, it might be a set point for other teams, but for us we’re going to keep pushing and going the extra mile to find the turning point in the season.”
Desert Vista has an uphill battle to fight during the season of adjusting, but Molander won’t let that deter his program.
Desert Vista and Williams Field traded punts through the first quarter before the Black Hawks connected on a 35-yard toss from quarterback Kody Guy to Cameron Cooke. The score came on the second play of the second quarter, and once the blood was drawn, the Hawks didn’t let up.
While the Thunder struggled to get the run game going behind junior Lucas Schiermeyer, sophomore Kyler Drunasky, and Acedo, the Black Hawks were scooping chunks out of the Thunder secondary.
Guy lobbed a 41-yard rainbow to Joshua Sandru midway through the second quarter, extending Williams Field’s lead to 14.
Despite Williams Field finding success offensively, both scores came from splash plays rather than methodical drives, which Thunder Head Coach Scooter Molander credits his defense for their grit.
“Our defense really settled in there nicely in the second quarter, and that was good.” he said.
The Thunder defense came away with back-to-back interceptions in the waning minutes of the first half, halting further damage from the Black Hawks.
Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t jump on the opportunity before time expired.
“Offensively, we’re just inconsistent,” Molander said, noting that there were too many three-and-outs for his liking. “Our punts did a great job tonight flipping the field. We made the drive long distances and that’s a positive. Last week I think we turned it over six or seven times, tonight we only turned it over twice.”
The Thunder defense showed positive signs throughout the rest of the game, but it wasn't enough as the Black Hawks overpowered them.
They will try to right the ship next week against Valley Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.