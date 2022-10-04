City finds little cheer in bigger budget surplus

The City of Phoenix saw a bigger budget surplus from the 2021-22 fiscal year than officials expected.
City Manager Jeff Barton told City Council in a memo last week that General Fund revenues of $224.4 million exceeded the original estimate by $39 million and that the extra money will become part of the 2023-24 spending plan.
Actually, total revenue of nearly $1.5 billion exceeded estimates by $45.8 million, Barton said, but $7.3 million had to be transferred to the city’s self-insurance reserve and workmen’s compensation fund to meet legal obligations, he said.
Barton said the primary reason why revenue exceeded estimates “is primarily due to more-than-estimated (job) vacancy savings.”
But Barton wasn’t celebrating that fact.
“City departments are having a very difficult time recruiting and retaining employees due to the competitive labor market,” he wrote.
But Barton offered other reasons why the unexpected surplus offered no reason for cheer as he painted an overall forecast for 2023-24 that is fraught with uncertainties.
He noted that the past two budget cycles have made revenue forecasting “extremely difficult in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently increased economic uncertainty.”
He said federal pandemic relief created “a remarkable, unprecedented” windfall and that high inflation pushed sales tax revenue well beyond what the city expected.
But that all will change, he said.
“The recent geopolitical crisis in Europe, market volatility and concerns of recession by economic professionals have all contributed to uncertainty about the direction of the economy,” Barton wrote.
He said city budget staff “has taken a cautious approach to estimating revenue and will continue to do so in order to ensure revenues are not projected too aggressively in an uncertain economy.”
“The higher than anticipated ending fund balance is good news and will be beneficial as we move forward,” he said. “However, the City faces many fiscal challenges in the years ahead which will require strategic decision making to optimize resources.”
Among those challenges will be the need to raise city employees’ salaries to compete in the job market, an increasing pressure to address aging infrastructure and city equipment and vehicles, cyber-security enhancements, the impact of any U.S. Justice Department sanctions on Phoenix Police, diminishing tax revenue as the result of a recession and “potential reduction in state and federal funding
or new unfunded state or federal mandates, including environmental requirements and attempts by the legislature to reduce taxes.”
Together with rising costs and the demand for expanded city services, Barton said, all these budget items “add significant pressure and uncertainty to the General Fund operating budget and creates challenges estimating City revenues and expenditures.”
On top of that, the city is anticipating higher police and fire pension costs – especially when it comes to paying down a more than $3.4 billion unfunded liability to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System – the largest pension debt of any governmental entity covered by the system.
Phoenix’s debt accounts for nearly half the $8.84 billion of the plan’s unfunded liability that existed at the close of the 2021-22 fiscal year on June 30.
Barton’s predecessor several years ago warned Phoenix City Council that the pension liability is a legal obligation and that it could impact what the city has to fund basic services if it was not addressed.
Former Phoenix City Manager Ed
Zuercher in June 2021 outlined those consequences as he pushed to borrow $1
billion at a fixed-interest rate of about 3% to pay down part of the city’s total $5.4 billion pension debt – which includes other plans besides the $3.4 billion PSPRS debt. It pays a 7% rate on its back payments to PSPRS.
While expressing enthusiasm for Zuercher’s proposal, Council never acted on it and interest rates on loans likely no longer make the plan feasible.
In his memo last week, Barton also outlined the schedule for presenting
the 2023-24 budget, which will start with the release of an inventory of programs for that fiscal year on Feb. 2 followed three weeks later by a 5-year General Fund forecast.
Barton will release a trial budget on March 21, leading to hearings for several weeks in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.