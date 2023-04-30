Phoenix Council moves toward water rate hikes

Phoenix City Council last week took the first step toward enacting a 26% increase in water rates and a 20% hike in waste water rates that will go into effect in three stages over the next two years.
And that action – along with a 25-cent monthly increase for homeowners for a water excise tax required by the federal Clean Water Act – is now the subject of a full-court public relations blitz by the city Water Services Department.
Even in its early stages, the blitz couldn’t persuade all nine council members to officially declare their intention to raise rates with a June 28 vote.
Both Tom Waring and Betty Guardado voted against it and Ann O’Brien was absent.
Water Services’ blitz was kicked off in Ahwatukee on April 24 during the first in-person meeting in three years of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
The VPC, which had been forced to meet only virtually since March 2020 as the result of pandemic restrictions, was scheduled to hear a presentation by the department on the rate increase and economic realities requiring it.
In addition to addressing village planning committees across the city and scheduling town halls, the Water Services Department also will be using social media, the city’s website and the U.S. Postal Service to explain the increases and their impact on homeowners and businesses.
The department would impose a 6.5% increase in both the water and wastewater rates in October that would be followed by another 6.5% hike next March. Then, in March 2025, the water use rate would jump another 13% while the sewer rate would go up another 7%.
Water Department officials said the October increases will equal another $2 a month for water use and an extra $1.60 for waste water for residential customers.
By the time the third increase takes effect in March 2025, the average homeowners’ monthly bill for water and waste water will have risen $16.68 from what it is today, the department says.
Water Services also is restructuring the way monthly water bills are calculated.
To encourage conservation, that change in the two-part water rate structure involves a new ratio between actual water used and the flat base charge, or “water allowance,” a user pays.
That allowance would be reduced from 10 units in the summer and six units in non-summer months to eight and five units, respectively.
Water Services Director Troy Hayes said that structural change won’t affect over half of his department’s 390,000 residential customers whose use consistently exceeds their allowance.
“About 172,000 are always over the allowance levels and obviously will always continue to be over the allowance levels,” Hayes said. “There’s about 35,000 accounts that will remain under the allowance levels so that we’re always under before and they will always remain under.
“There’s about 17,000 accounts that were always under that are now going to have at least one bill that’s over.”
Still, Hayes said, “For approximately $5 or $6 a month for a single-family residential home, you will receive approximately 3,800 gallons in the winter and 6,000 gallons in the summer included in this charge.”
“For water that is utilized above those amounts, the customer is then charged a set rate for that water usage.”
When asked by Councilwoman Laura Pastor how the restructuring would affect homeowners with outdoor swimming pools, Hayes replied:
“6000 gallons is more than a family would need for cleaning and cooking and things indoors, so it does allow for some outdoor (use). It’s just dependent upon their evaporation rate and what they have going on with their pool leaks …. It probably wouldn’t keep up with that.”
Pastor directed Hayes to return with more study on how the restructure will affect homeowners with pools.
The three-part increase in water and sewer rates over the next two years won’t be the last time that the department’s total 460,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers will see water bills rise.
A council report in February showed the department anticipates rate increases of between 5% to 9% in each of the three years after the 2025 hike.
But City Manager Jeff Barton told Council last week that’s the price of getting water to people in a desert city.
“The ability to produce clean and potable water and to move it across over 500 square miles is no easy feat,” Barton said.
“We need to make sure that we adequately fund our water infrastructure and the ability to push that water. There are significant pressures … that have made that more and more challenging. We are a desert city, we need water to survive. It’s a basic staple of life. And so it’s time to take care of that system.”
That pressure largely involves higher costs –especially in the last two years of rampant inflation – but it also involves millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements.
“The increases that we’re seeing today on the water and wastewater side are due to inflationary pressures and their impact to our water and wastewater operations and capital improvement program,” Deputy City Manager Ginger said.
Since the 2018-19 fiscal year, the cost of chemicals has jumped 136% for water and 51% for wastewater alone.
Electricity costs 12% more than in 2019 for water operations and 19% more for wastewater.
Raw water costs 35% more that three years ago and staffing costs have risen 38% for water and 16% for wastewater operations, according to the city.
Council directed Water Services officials to try negotiating cheaper prices and even price reductions with chemical suppliers.
Even with the continuing increase in rates, Water Services officials told Council that they compared their affordability with 20 other cities across the country and that Phoenix ranked at the bottom.
But Hayes said his department is taking various measures to cushion the impact of the rate hikes.
“Any burden our customers may experience through these rate changes is a very serious matter,” he said. “It’s worth noting that many of our customers will be able to mitigate the impacts of the allowance changes on their bill without investing in expensive new appliances or landscaping.”
He said single-family homeowners can follow guidance on the city website for landscaping and watering guides as well as fixing all leaks inside and outside the house.
The department will also be rolling out new water conservation initiatives, many of which will start this summer.
The city is providing a $75 incentive
for the installation of low-flow toilets and an equal amount for installing new controllers.
It also will provide free xeriscape landscaping plans and is developing a turf-removal program.
All the explanations and tables by the department failed to persuade Guardado, who lashed out at “inflation greed” and expressed concern about the rate hikes’ impact on low-income households.
She questioned the city’s aggressiveness in seeking federal assistance to pay for Water Services’ infrastructure improvements and expansions.
“We cannot continue to pass the cost to working class families and expect there will be no consequences,” Guardado said. “Some may argue that these water rate increases needed to improve our water system infrastructure.
“I, like everyone on this council, want to ensure we have a modern and dynamic water system to deliver clean drinking water to all city residents. But my concern is with the argument that these drastic price increases are needed for infrastructure. We now have a federal government pumping billions of dollars into infrastructure.”
Hayes said most of the federal funding for water and wastewater infrastructure work is being funneled through a state program and that the city has applied for grants.
Guardado also expressed skepticism that the Water Services Department’s public relations campaign would be very effective.
"I’m just hopeful that those meetings are much well attended than the meetings that we’ve had in the past,” she said. “I know that I attended a meeting maybe two, three months ago and there were two people in the room.”
“Right now I could not say I’m going to support this (rate increase),” she added. “We’ve gotten a lot of negative comments from a lot of the neighborhoods.”
