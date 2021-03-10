Over the past five years, one person died in a traffic-related accident every other day on average in Phoenix, according to a new report.
From 2015 to 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported, collisions increased an estimated 13 percent in Phoenix – an average of about 83 accidents per day.
To help combat the dangerous trend, Phoenix City Council last week voted unanimously to allocate over $6 million to address traffic safety concerns – with about $3 million going toward improving intersections deemed unsafe by the Maricopa Associations of Governments. The MAG list includes the top 100 most dangerous intersections in the county, 73 are located in Phoenix.
Improving roads and intersections will make it “easier and more realistic (for drivers) to make good decisions,” but “it’s not foolproof,” Kini Knudson, city Street Transportation Department, told Council.
“We know that people will still make bad decisions, risky decisions that can have life altering and life ending consequences,” he said.
Phoenix has the third highest number of traffic-related deaths in the country, trailing behind only Los Angeles and Houston. From 2015-2019, there were 926 traffic-related deaths in Phoenix.
The increase in vehicle-caused deaths in Phoenix is following a national trend.
Last year, motor-vehicle deaths increased 8 percent from 2019 even though fewer people on the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit focused on reducing leading causes of preventable death.
“It is tragic that in the U.S., we took cars off the roads and didn’t reap any safety benefits,” Lorraine Martin, NSC’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The consequences of traffic accidents rarely affect just one person, said Knudson, rather, “its impacts are compounded on others.”
Arizona traffic-related deaths in 2018 resulted in $1.37 billion in combined medical and work costs, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “That is the very real impact of the statistics that we are talking about,” Knudson said.
The new Roadway Safety Action Plan includes actions such replacing and improving street lights, widening bike lanes and eliminating visual obstacles for drivers.
Pedestrians struck by vehicles accounted for 41 percent of all Arizona traffic-related deaths in 2019, according to the NHTSA report. The plan aims to improve crosswalk conditions by improving street lights and ensuring automated buttons for crossing.
The plan could take a year to develop, the city said in a release after the council meeting. But it said short-term actions – such as additional street signage, roadway striping and cutting back vegetation that intrudes onto the roadway – would be implemented this year.
Mid-term and longer-term projects can include new pavement, new traffic signals and reconstruction of particularly dangerous intersections.
Mayor Kate Gallego said the city has already completed extensive work to improve safety, including the installation of 68 High Intensity Activated Crosswalk – or HAWK – signals. These flashing red lights cause drivers to stop when a pedestrian is crossing the roadway.
The city said it would install 10-15 HAWK signals a year. The city operates 1,158 traffic signals throughout the 520-square-mile area of Phoenix.
Adding to Phoenix’s traffic challenges are the waves of people moving here.
Phoenix tops all other cities in the country for largest numerical gain in the country. An average of about 72 people moved to Phoenix every day from July 2018 to July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Improving road conditions is just part of the solution, Councilman Sal Diciccio said in the meeting. “We’ve got to figure out a way of how we’re going to deal with the massive influx of individuals moving to our community and to our state,” he said.
“I don’t hear too many people talk to you about traffic congestion and about pollution, and the amount of anxiety and frustration, it’s going to cause a lot of our drivers,” Diciccio said.
