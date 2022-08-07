Ahwatukee church meets a growing hunger

Food insecurity. Two words most Ahwatukee families never expected to consider – until now.
With rental prices at an all-time high –as of last week, Ahwatukee one-bedroom apartment rents vacillated between $1,308 to $1,692 – and gas prices soaring, more local families are finding less expendable income.
Sticker prices at the local grocery stores are also causing families to rethink their weekly menu, often omitting fruits, vegetables, meats, even bread and dairy items. Sometimes it’s a trade-off to meet basic expenditures.
Two area food banks have continued to step into the breach.
Generation Church Food Pantry and The Kyrene Family Resource Center have noted an increase in clients, many of whom have never made use of food banks before.
Generation Church South Mountain Campus, at 11832 S. Warner Elliot Loop, started their food pantry 20 years ago, when the church was named The Ahwatukee Assembly of God.
They are still affiliated with the denomination, as are other local Generation churches.
Pastor Paul Lavino, now a lay pastor with Generation Church, started the food pantry, and currently oversees the entity’s food gathering and dispersal.
“Right now we’re serving approximately 1,000 families every month,” said Lavino, who also leads the church’s Dream Maker ministry with mission trips to Cuba, the Yucatan and Rocky Point in Mexico.
“We’ve done this for 20 years, and it’s been such an important part of the community and we’ve never considered not having it, even after our merger with Generation in 2017,” he said.
He said 50 team members from the church and throughout the community, help their neighbors with longtime volunteer director Blanca Neely coordinating their efforts.
Lavino isn’t one to just oversee and direct the food pantry, the 67-year-old prefers to be involved in the nitty gritty of serving local families each Wednesday and Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to noon.
Like Lavino, other area food bank supervisors are seeing a surging need for food.
“Being that we are part church, there are people who believe that we are looking at those end times,” said David Sauer, social services director for the Mesa Salvation Army on 6th Street. “It’s insane, honestly.”
The Salvation Army in Mesa alone fed about 1,000 walk-ins in April. Last month, that number was closer to 3,500 people. They also distribute food boxes to anyone in need every weekday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. And people are showing up in droves. The number of food boxes has jumped from a daily average of 32 to 52.
“I am having more people coming in and saying ‘I have never been in this situation before,’” said Laura Quintero, a Salvation Army staff member who loads and distributes large, cardboard boxes full of produce, meat, some canned goods and other commodities to people lining up under a portable shade tent outside.
“There are a lot more people in need, “she said. “We just don’t have the ability to cover all the needs that are happening.”
Sauer says the demand is multiplied by the fact that the Salvation Army runs one of the only food pantries in Mesa that is open every day. “We are getting a lot of influx from the other food banks that have closed, as well,” he said.
To make matters worse, support for those food banks is waning.
“Individual donations from the community are down, too,” Sauer said. “We haven’t had very many donations for our food drives. But with the price of food, people aren’t donating because they need it as well.
“Volunteer time is down. People have to work more at their other jobs and they just don’t have the time anymore. Everything is down,” he added. “It’s a weird time to be living and be doing this type of work.”
At Mesa’s United Food Bank, demand for emergency food bags from its 150 partner agencies went from 25,000 to 28,000 between June and July.
“3,000 bags is a significant increase month over month,” UFB President/ CEO Dave Richins said. “When you look at that over a longer timeline, the trend is much worse.”
Making matters more difficult is that donations are flat. United Food Bank’s three primary sources – food drives, 9-million pounds of food from local grocers, and grant money – are about what they were last year.
The pandemic is credited with making more food available now for those in need, just as demand is peaking. When it forced restaurants to close, their food was diverted into storage to be used by food banks.
While demand is up and donations
are down, United Food Bank is really
feeling the pinch at the gas pump, according to Richins.
“We were spending about $7,000 a month on gas in June,” he said. “And that has gone up to $12,000 in July. Basically, we are eating the increase in fuel costs.”
Valley-wide, the picture is no rosier.
“It’s a perfect storm,” said Jerry Brown, spokesman for St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. “The price of food, gas, rent. Everything is going up. The need is overwhelming.”
St. Mary’s serves 900 families every day right now, Monday through Friday, or about 300,000 people statewide.
“We are seeing a 60% increase in demand over the same time last year,” Brown said. “We are 200% over our food budget for the year, and we will have to purchase more. At the same time that demand is going up, our donations are going down. We need food. Corporate donations from large retailers are a huge help.
“We have people who know where the food bank is because they used to donate. Now, they’re coming because they need our services,” Brown said.
St. Mary’s stores between 7 and 8 million pounds of food at its 120 thousand square foot warehouse in Phoenix, about a third of which is refrigerated to hold frozen food as well as fresh produce that is trucked up to the Valley routinely from an area near Nogales.
As initiated during COVID, volunteers - after assessing the family size, deliver the food boxes and bags to the clients while they wait in their cars.
At Generation Church each week, Lavino and a cadre of volunteers pick up perishable food at nine area grocery stores. This includes dairy, meat, seafood, bread and deli items.
“We stop by at three Safeway stores, two Fry’s, two Target’s, Trader Joe’s, and on Saturday, Bashas’ in Chandler,” he said. “We have a refrigerated transit and a box truck.”
“This is a legit deal. We give out beef, chicken, ham, and fish. Our clients get cheese, yogurt, and juice. It’s phenomenal. From my heart, it’s wonderful to help people who are unemployed, underemployed, single mothers and seniors.”
Providing the perishable items to clients requires dedication, commitment and time.
“It takes about four to five hours every day to pick up food and then we weigh it and sort it,” Lavino said. “We’re looking forward to getting a walk-in freezer this year.”
Lavino said operating their food pantry takes a village.
“It’s a community effort. We’re an agency of St. Mary’s Food Bank, and we have help from other churches. In fact, Mountain View Lutheran Church called us and said ‘we’re going to support your food bank because we’re closing ours’. They also send us money to help support us,” said Lavino.
“Central Christian Church here in Ahwatukee gave us a $2,500 gift to help us buy all new components and compressors for our refrigerated truck.”
On any given Wednesday or Saturday, a line of cars snake across the church parking lot.
“Sometimes people may feel bad for coming to the Food Pantry, but we’re here to help them through some tough times,” Lavino said. “A lot of people don’t come here because of pride, but there’s no reason for them to go hungry or without.”
Lavino said he’s proud the Generation Food Pantry has been able to help so many neighbors. As a non-profit Qualified Charitable Organization in the State of Arizona, tax credits are available for monetary donations.
“In 2021, Generation Food Pantry passed out 547,659 pounds of food to over 9,000 families,” he reported. “Our team expects to serve over 10,000 families this year.”
Also deep in the battle against hunger is the Kyrene Family Resource Center at 1330 E. Dava Drive, next to Kyrene de los Ninos Elementary School in Tempe.
The Kyrene Family Resource Center provides non-perishable food items to families of students needing help.
Operated by the Kyrene School District with the support of The Kyrene Foundation, it assists Kyrene families and employees with immediate needs including food, hygiene supplies, school supplies, gently used school clothing and connections to outside agencies and resources who might be able to help further.
It is a time of increased need for Kyrene students and their families, said Erin Schroeder, program manager for Kyrene’s Federal Programs & Outreach Department.
“In the first three days of this week, we gave away over 300 food baskets, and that broke the record,” she said.
She also noted that services for students who are homeless or lacking secure housing has also vastly increased in the first week of school.
“The McKinney Vento Act of 1994 provides services to homeless children. In our first week, we’ve seen our numbers more than double over last year,” she said.
Both Generation Food Bank and Kyrene Family Resource Center are on Facebook. Needs for various food donations are updated weekly on the Kyrene Family Resource Center Facebook page.
The center is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and one Saturday a month with date and hours posted weekly on Facebook. Delivery of food or other donations can be made during these times.
“People are welcome to phone us if they need to arrange another time to drop off donations,” said Schroeder.
She praised the community for continuing to remember the needs of Kyrene students.
For more information see GenerationFoodPantry.org and kyrene.org/kfrc
